WILMINGTON — Wilmington resident Kevin Yetman has come forward with a story of his mother Jeanette Yetman’s mistreatment at AdviniaCare in Wilmington. He claims that the conditions at AdviniaCare were poor and the staff was cruel to his mother during her stay.
Jeanette Yetman passed away at the age of 90 just one month ago on June 17. Yetman shared that he couldn’t help but wonder if his mother would still be alive today had she received proper or appropriate care at AdviniaCare.
The Town Crier just recently reported on July 15 with an accusation of allegations from Dawn Horak, with the Wilmington Police Department confirming that they were investigating this claim.
At the time, COO of Pointe Group Care Chris Hannon, said, “AdviniaCare Wilmington is committed to treating all residents with compassion and dignity. We have abundant staff to provide quality care to every resident. Abuse is never tolerated and any allegation is handled with the utmost seriousness, sensitivity and urgency. We also have a policy that requires immediate reporting of any allegation to the Mass. Department of Public Health.”
In Yetman’s case, he said he didn’t report his allegation to anyone at AdviniaCare due to fear of retribution against his mother.
“We were afraid that the staff would take it out on her,” he said.
Instead, once she was moved to a different care facility, he left a scathing review of the facility on Google. Since then, he’s contacted Wilmington elected officials with his story.
Jeanette Yetman was discharged from Winchester Hospital to AdviniaCare on Feb. 22, 2023. With congestive heart failure, Yetman was taken off of her diuretic during her stay at the hospital because of the damage to her kidneys. However, over the next three weeks that she spent at AdviniaCare, Yetman was not given this diuretic again.
Kevin Yetman shared his mother told the staff three times at AdviniaCare that she needed to be given this medicine. He claimed the staff promised that the nurse practitioner would visit and be able to write the prescription if needed, but she never did.
Yetman also pointed out the fluid collecting in his mother’s legs causing swelling should have been a sign that she needed the diuretic in addition to her mentioning it to the staff.
Jeanette Yetman was taken back to the hospital two more times for the same condition, not receiving the care she needed in Yetman’s opinion. Kevin Yetman said he informed the ER doctor about the fact that his mother wasn’t put back on the diuretic and the ER doctor suggested this could’ve been fatal.
After this, Jeanette Yetman made suicidal statements at the hospital when it was suggested that she’d go back to AdviniaCare, and she was sent to CareOne in Peabody instead. There, Yetman said his mother received excellent care and was back home within 10 days.
In addition to the medication issue, Yetman shared a story where his mother asked for a blanket multiple times because she was cold and the response from staff was to rip the call button out of her hand and tell her that she was not cold. He noted the staff seemed to lack care and motivation for their patients, and in this situation their response was literally harmful because they hurt his mother’s hand. He also said that at night he would see only two or three staff at the desk.
He also described situations where attention and care were not given to his mother. There was a situation with her room not being cleaned of bodily waste for multiple days and being fed foods high in sodium when she needed to cut down on sodium. In general, he also said that the food was terrible and there was an awful stench in the facility.
Kevin Yetman wrote a letter which he sent to state representatives about the circumstances he observed and his mother experienced in her time at AdviniaCare.
Another situation Yetman detailed in this letter involved his mother being wrapped in a blanket too tightly and her calls for aids going unanswered, and in the morning she wasn’t able to complete her required physical therapy as a result.
State Representative David Robertson reported to the Town Crier that his follow up to Yetman’s letter will be reaching out to several agencies and asking the Executive Office of Elder Affairs to acknowledge this complaint.
While Yetman has chosen to speak out, he said he doesn’t want to see the facility shut down but instead take proper care of its patients.
“I don’t want to see anyone go through what my mother went through,” he said.
He wants to see elders treated with the dignity and respect they deserve so that the state can properly meet the need.
