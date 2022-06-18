WILMINGTON — Last Wednesday night, social studies lead teacher Robert Mauriello and Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott presented their recommendations for adopting new Social Studies curriculums in grades k-5 at the School Committee meeting for approval.
Elliott shared that Mauriello has been a huge asset in his work as lead teacher for elementary schools. She explained how the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education frameworks for social studies were updated in 2018. Since then, the district worked to update the curriculum for grades 6-12. Here, they wanted to update the curriculum for kindergarten through grade 5, accordingly.
Elliott detailed how a Social Studies Adoption Committee was formed by teachers in each grade who explored programs for what would be a good match according to the frameworks. The process took place over the course of this past school year. In the fall, they dived deeper into the frameworks themselves; in the winter, they identified and researched various curriculum programs; and in the spring they piloted units from each program and provided recommendations.
After thoroughly exploring each program and comparing the benefits and feedback, the Social Studies Adoption Committee’s recommendations were in favor of McGraw Hill “Impact Social Studies” for kindergarten and grades one, two, four, and five, and Gibbs-Smith’s “Massachusetts, Our Home” for grade three.
The feedback the teachers gave from the McGraw-Hill Impact Social Studies included that this program would align with Massachusetts history and social science frameworks, the content was age-appropriate and engaging, and there were formative and summative assessments built in. This is the same program that was used in grades 6-12 also, so it would likely be an easy transition.
Mauriello described how IMPACT provides insight into the categories: inquiry, multiple perspectives, people, accessibility, content and citizenship, and teach in the time you have.
Elliott went on to say that the Gibbs-Smith “Massachusetts, Our Home” curriculum does meet the third-grade standards and provide engaging and readable material. Some of the topics it would cover for that year would include Massachusetts cities and towns’ history, geography, native peoples, and the Pilgrims and the Puritans.
Teachers would begin using these programs this September and have related professional development throughout the year.
Melissa Plowman commented that she was excited for students and staff to finally get a new curriculum and to complete this long-term district goal.
Stephen Turner said that he appreciated the comparative aspects of the committee’s research. He added that the curriculum recommendations seemed to align well with their goals and help students and grades to move at the same pace.
Jay Samaha also said that he appreciated the process. He liked that the curriculum would have flexible tracks if the classroom gets off-schedule.
David Ragsdale mentioned that he looked at the curriculum programs himself and found them to include age-appropriate and inquiry-based questions, which he thought were fitting. He asked if there would be any intention to use the online content, and Mauriello answered that it would depend on each teacher’s time and comfort level.
Ragsdale also asked about the transition from grade 2 to 3 over to the Massachusetts-centric curriculum. Elliott replied that teachers would ensure consistency in vocabulary and terminology to help with the adjustment.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson suggested teachers explore different ways to get students engaged with the content that they present. Elliott assured her that they would do their best to support teachers and keep the content equitable and pedagogical.
The committee unanimously supported the recommendations shared by Elliott and Mauriello.
