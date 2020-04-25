Three cows and a young bull had a brief taste of freedom in North Woburn on a September afternoon in 1957. The area had its first super-highway, but there were still a few farms nearby.
The cattle were riding in a large truck driven by Louis E. Glass of Wilmington. When he drove around a curve on the exit ramp from Route 128 to Route 38, it threw the animals off balance. They leaned against the side of the truck, causing the slat walls of the stake body to give way. The animals weren’t hurt at all and were quite content to graze on the cloverleaf.
The Boston Globe reported that the sight of cows along the highway brought traffic to a crawl. Eventually, State Trooper Charles Rollins arrived on the scene.
With no experience in cattle round-ups, Rollins sought some assistance from some boys who were watching. They were joined by Woburn motorcycle patrolman Sam Scire, who put his vehicle aside and joined the others on foot.
Capturing the critters proved to be tricky, especially the bull, who did not want to go back in the van. The cowpunchers turned their attention to the cows instead. Once they were aboard, the bull happily joined them.
