WOLFEBORO, NH — Woburn-based sculptor Robert Shure, from Wilmington, has done it again: he’s lit up an event with a classic sculpture at The Wright Museum of World War II” in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.
The Wright Museum of World War II is a classic museum just off the center of the popular Wolfeboro, N.H. who advertises as being the oldest resort in the America.
The sculpture this time is a World War II piece depicting a U.S. Navy serviceman with his wife in an enormous hugging and “welcome back” embrace with their son tugging at dad’s leg on the left side of the sculpture.
The people from World War II will recognize it immediately as a U.S. Navy man who came home alive after years of combat.
The statute-like sculpture devised by Shure, who does his work on Salem Street in Woburn opposite Calvary Cemetery, reaches classic moments as WWII has finally ended after many agonizing days and months of hostility in the early 194os.
So, on Tuesday night at 5 p.m., the dedication took place with a large crowd outside the brick-walled museum on heavily travelled Center Street that connects Wolfeboro with many vacation-like communities to the east and north of Wolfeboro. The sculpture completely changed the landscape of the front of the museum and diid raise a lot of questions over the Labor Day weekend as the trustees of the museum kept it under wraps with a heavy brown canvas covering.
The dedication takes place in an area in the front of and side of the museum in the Remembrance Gardens.
Also, the event was well publicized and there were some light refreshments for everyone with a remembrance speech by Timothy Parker, a Graduate Program Director and an Associate Professor of History at Norwich in Vermont. Parker did his talk at 7 p.m.under exceptionally nice climate cover that blanketed the area over the Labor Day Weekend.
Shure’s statue dominates a landscape that features a museum with everything from the military during the Wold War II period from tanks sticking through a wall onto Center Street and rooms filled with hundreds of items so familiar with WWII veterans and citizens.
The museum appeals to all ages with older veteran-type individuals pushing a walking device to take part in the many programs over the course of a year.
As the museum leaders point out, “Our collections are dedicated to the Americans who were swept up in the most tragic events in human history. Never before had American society been so fully interested in a common purpose. Soldiers, sailors, and airmen fought in battlefronts across the world. On the home front, there was hardly a man, woman or child who did not support the war effort through rationing, volunteering, war bond drives, factory war production and in countless other ways. Our mission is to tell their stories and preserve them for generations to come.”
