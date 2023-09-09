Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with numerous thunderstorms developing overnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.