WILMINGTON — Town Manager Jeff Hull updated the Board of Selectmen on funding for upgrades at the Buzzell Senior Center on Feb. 10.
According to Hull, the funding primarily comes from two different sources. The first is a town appropriation budget
line item, earmarking $16,946.89 for a number of different items including a new exhaust system in restrooms, lighting, HVAC in the kitchen and main function areas, and finishing hardwood floors.
The second source is a grant obtained through the town legislative delegation in the amount of $30,000, which includes work to the kitchen area (new cabinets with countertops, dishwasher, and microwave).
Hull also updated the board on Center activities outside of its normal 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. operating hours. These include opening on the third Thursday of the month until 7 p.m., from May through October, and special Saturday programs which include a talent show, grandparents’ day, and a trivia breakfast.
He also noted the potential to expand evening hours to begin in March instead of May.
Selectman Jomarie O’Mahony stated that, as the town develops a plan for a new facility, it should develop a plan to maximize its use.
“I would just kind of want to get a better idea, and I don’t know whether this would …. Once we have a plan for a facility, what the expectation would be for hours of use,” she said. “If we’re going to have a beautiful new building that might have the ability to service other activities on the weekends, I would want that to be explored and considered.”
Selectman Greg Bendel also expressed interest in exploring the facility use plan in greater depth, but suggested waiting until after Town Meeting to do so.
“We ought to revisit this and see what’s best,” he said.
He also noted that conversations with residents led him to believe further hours of operation would be met with appreciation by many in town.
“I think we ought to really seriously explore keeping it open later at night,” he added.
Selectman Jonathan Eaton suggested that, based on the inhabitant bylaw, the power to expand the hours of the facility is likely in the hands of the Elderly Services Commission.
“If the Elderly Services Commission wishes to expand hours, then they would want to reach out… contact Mr. Hull, and I think at that point it would be appropriate to put in front of us,” he said.
