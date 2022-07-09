WILMINGTON — The Select Board received communications ahead of their meeting for June 27 regarding the MSBA process for the Wildwood, a public hearing, the town manager evaluation, the MBTA, Finance Committee money transfers, the town manager’s priorities, and more.
MSBA Executive Director John McCarthy wrote inviting the town into the feasibility study phase of the efforts for a new Wildwood School. Town Manager Jeff Hull shared how the town was invited, with limited spaces, to the recent Board of Directors meeting where the announcement was made regarding Wilmington’s eligibility to move forward.
However, he said that this wasn’t a promise of the MSBA’s financial assistance, but only the next part of working up to financial authorization. Next steps include preparing the request for services for an OPM and selecting a designer.
Select Board Member Greg Bendel asked Hull to send the memo to the Wildwood Building Committee. Kevin Caira also asked about participation in recent meetings with the MSBA. Chair Judy O’Connell assured the board that there would be more opportunity for the Wildwood School Building Committee to be involved.
The next memos concerned a public hearing notice relative to the renaming of the board from the Board of Selectmen to Select Board. Hull mentioned that his response provided reasoning for the legislation being put forward to complete the name change.
O’Connell wrote to the board explaining the process for the town manager’s evaluation. This would involve a new procedure where they would submit their evaluations to the chair and then she would compile them into a composite evaluation and provide that to the town manager. The form is due July 8, the composite due on the 18th, and then they’d discuss the composite during their meeting on Aug. 8.
However, the board couldn’t see the composite evaluation until the day of their meeting.
She also recommended that the board wait to discuss Hull’s priorities and objectives until after the evaluation is complete. When this came up later on the agenda, the board voted to take no action until August.
Hull’s memos to the board pertained to the MBTA railroad crossing issues, the Shawsheen Street School roof, suspending the state gas tax, money transfers by the Finance Committee, the town hall/school admin building, and his existing priorities.
He shared an update on the information passed to the Federal Transit Authority by the MBTA on the North Wilmington platform to be constructed. Another item discussed was that the MBTA Safety Committee would not be releasing the findings of their investigation on the incident on Jan. 21 in a public meeting due to active legal claims.
There were also other recent incidents brought up including a circuitry malfunction.
Caira asked whether the town’s legislative delegation continued to be involved. O’Connell replied that they’re all invited to these meetings but the MBTA doesn’t send out minutes.
Hull reported that a bid was selected for the replacement of the Shawsheen Street School roof as approved at Town Meeting. They’d begin working and hopefully finish before school starts in the end of August. Hours of operation would include Monday - Saturday, 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., with some Sundays 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Hull shared that the Finance Committee sought an additional $100,000 for a new ambulance after hearing from Fire Chief Bill Cavanaugh and money to cover the cleanup of the oil tank breach at the Wildwood School. Those costs were around $1,075,000 with some buffer for additional work.
“The expectation is that we’ll pursue full recovery of all of the costs we’ve had to bear to this point and going forward,” Hull explained.
Hull’s update on the town hall/school admin building described how they looked at four layout options with differences in the meeting spaces, main entrance, and design of the façade. Their next meeting was the following week. They’d also planned a public hearing at town hall for July with a tour before the meeting to show the issues with the current space and pictures of the Roman House.
Hull named, in no particular order, his work priorities including but not limited to the Olin cleanup efforts, monitoring the Olin site redevelopment, the new fire substation, using ARPA funds, watching affordable housing proposals, the MSBA process for the Wildwood School, collective bargaining, interim school space for the Wildwood, reimbursement for the oil tank breach, MBTA railroad crossing issues, and the town manager’s act edits.
With the state gas tax, Hull wrote that there had been a bill floating in both the senate and the house, but there were concerns about whether the suspension of the tax would have the desired effect. He mentioned that Senator Bill Tarr supported the suspension.
In a later item, the board discussed Gary DePalma’s request to send a letter to the legislative delegation asking for their support of suspending the state gas tax. Considering what Hull mentioned earlier, they suggested instead drafting two letters: one thanking those who supported the recent efforts and one urging support to be sent by the town manager to the right parties according to who voted what way.
Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich also had a memo where she responded to questions about the 2021 Open Space and Recreation Plan, which had been approved and made the town eligible for grants.
The board voted in favor of executing their contracts for fiscal year 2023 town counsel and special counsel. Town counsel would be charging $220 per hour and special counsel $370 per hour. They also agreed to enter the agreement with the New England Police Benevolent Association Local 101 and the Metro North Regional Housing Services Office Intermunicipal Agreement.
The first was with the dispatchers at the Public Safety Building, with adjustments in terms of annual increase, longevity, holidays, and accruing time off. The latter agreements was for assistance in tracking affordable housing and cost the town $14,500.
They took no action on a designee to the Economic Development Committee without any suggestions or volunteers. They lastly approved requests to appoint election workers and early voting on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
In announcements, Bendel gave a shoutout to the 4th of July Committee and said he hoped for good weather for the celebration. He then led the Salute to Service to resident Brian T. Casey, who served in the US Army and earned several medals including the Army Good Conduct Medal and the Overseas Service Ribbon. Bendel mentioned his volunteer work with the Local Heroes and being available for veterans in need.
