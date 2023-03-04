WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Select Board reviewed the articles proposed so far for the upcoming annual Town Meeting during their own meeting this past Monday.
The first set of articles they discussed were those received by petition from residents. Town Manager Jeff Hull listed out articles requesting town-owned land on Polk Street, a civil service test result without regard to age, naming town-owned land after Lawrence R. Redding, reducing the appropriation for the town hall/school admin building, allocating $1.5 million for renovation at the middle school, and amending the zoning by-law to change the body who authorizes special permits for things like fairs and bazaars.
After they confirmed that none of these articles have been withdrawn, the board first commented on the article allocating money to renovate the middle school as part of the temporary location for the Wildwood School programs.
Chair Judy O’Connell stated that the town already put in an article to allocate funds for this, so she shared her opinion that this petition article is not necessary. Kevin Caira agreed with the sentiment O’Connell expressed.
O’Connell also said it may be risky to take back money from the town hall/school admin project that was allocated last year.
“I hope [these both] get voted down if not withdrawn,” she continued.
Hull went on to list the warrant articles proposed by the town. Article 2 would bring a report on the Wildwood School MSBA project. Article 3 is standard for the transfer of unpaid bills, although he said he isn’t aware of any. Article 4 would allow the town to transfer funds within the banks it employs.
Article 5 proposes the omnibus budget article for all the town department budgets. Article 6 covers vehicles including four police cruisers, a fire prevention vehicle, heavy duty trucks and mowers, and a school wheelchair minivan.
Article 7 has to do with a stormwater management permit. Article 8 would collect money for road surfaces. Article 9 would allocate funds for PEG access. Articles 10 and 11 would allocate money for the 4th of July, Veterans Day, and Memorial Day celebrations.
Article 12 puts money toward the American Legion and similar clubs. Article 13 is related to the composting bin account. Hull suggested that these articles could be collected into a consent agenda as they aren’t controversial.
The articles after that would set aside money for cardiac monitors; voiceover internet protocol systems; mobile computers; a stainless-steel salter, laser grater attachment, and leafbox attachment for the highway department; replacing the Boutwell playground; resurfacing tennis courts and turf field carpet; replacing fencing at the library; phasing work at the cemetery; and the sewer enterprise fund of the Public Works Department.
Hull explained the sewer fund money, in the amount of over $3 million, is mostly the cost of the MWRA assessment.
The next warrant articles propose allocations for replacement of roofing at the West Intermediate School, design work for window replacement at the West, replacing the windows at the Harnden Tavern, replacing the roof at the Carriage House, and renovating the middle school.
While Hull included an estimate of $1.1 million for the middle school renovation, he said he was expecting a lower number ahead of Town Meeting to reflect the reduce scope of work.
O’Connell clarified that the town’s middle school renovation article, Article 31, would be voted upon before the petitioned article asking for $1.5 million, and it would be inherent on the public body to navigate the petitioned article as they so choose. Were they both to pass, there would be grounds for reconsideration.
Further articles pertain to updating the schools public address system and voiceover internet protocol, establishing a stabilization account for money from opioid settlements, renaming the library conference room the Christina Stewart room, and setting aside funds for capital stabilization, pension liability, and budget areas in the red.
Caira asked how they got to the amount of $40,000 for replacing the roof at the Carriage House. Hull provided that Building Inspector George Hooper received one quote so far which they reflected in the article. Caira shared that the roofs of both the Harnden Tavern and the Carriage House, upon recent inspection, have holes and need replacing. He recalled the town paying to replace the roof at the Harnden Tavern in 2010, which was supposed to last for 30 years but clearly had not.
Hull also explained that the proposed cost for replacing the windows at the Harnden Tavern came from a specialist who developed drawings and specifications.
O’Connell called into question the proposed cost for the window replacement, which she said would be expensive.
Hull then agreed to get a quote for replacing the roof at the Harnden Tavern as well as the Carriage House next to it. Caira proposed they reallocate some of the money they were proposing to move to the capital stabilization fund toward these projects.
Hull maintained that his intention in moving money to capital stabilization is to build up reserves for what he referred to as “a boatload of projects” coming up in the years ahead. Caira replied that he saw the town let other buildings fall into disrepair while saving up to pay for schools.
“We all know that the [Wildwood] school is going to need a debt exclusion and an override,” he said.
Caira emphasized that other non-school buildings the town doesn’t fix now will cost more money to repair later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.