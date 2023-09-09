WILMINGTON — On Tuesday, Aug. 29, the first meeting of the Town Manager Screening Committee met at Wilmington town hall. Members of the committee, each nominated by a Select Board member, included former Wilmington Town Manager Mike Caira, former Wilmington Select Board member Mike Champoux, Finance Committee chairperson John Doherty, Town Moderator Jonathan Eaton, ZBA member Ray Lepore, town Finance Director Bryan Perry, former Town Moderator Rob Peterson, and Paul Ruggiero, assistant school superintendent of administration and finance. Planning Board member Sean Hennigan was not present at the meeting.
Outgoing Town Manager Jeff Hull opened by explaining the purpose of the meeting, potential meeting date conflicts with other boards, and the need to set meeting dates to share with WCTV staff. Hull entertained a nomination for selection of a chairperson. Eaton was nominated but declined due to work commitments. Caira offered to be chair, then Peterson offered to serve as chair and was unanimously chosen.
The committee spent time discussing the role of the committee, referring to a charge that was given by the Select Board which states “the purpose of the committee will be to recommend to the Select Board finalists for appointment of Wilmington’s next town manager and finalists for appointment of a temporary town manager if necessary.”
Hull informed the committee of the resources that Assistant Town Manager Susan Inman compiled including a sample job description, a brochure about Wilmington, and resources such as the Massachusetts Municipal Association’s listings and its publication, the Beacon.
As discussions began, Perry, who could potentially be considered for the interim position, recused himself for that portion of the meeting.
After much discussion, the committee agreed to hand the selection of the interim town manager back to the Select Board.
“This task will require a heavy lift,” said Eaton, who felt that the committee could not adequately select an interim and simultaneously conduct a new town manager search in the time allotted.
Hull is retiring at the end of October so the committee wants to move quickly.
However, committee members spent considerable time discussing how selecting an interim manager should be handled, if department heads should be candidates, and if an interim town manager could also apply for the town manager position.
Of note, Inman already expressed a willingness to serve as interim town manager, an offer that was rejected by the Select Board.
Champoux brought up the topic of using a search firm to find candidates, saying that he did not feel comfortable with the potential for mishandling questions with candidates if the committee conducted the search and interviews themselves.
Eaton said that a firm could whittle down a pool of candidates for the committee, with the committee then evaluating and presenting a final set to the Select Board for their consideration.
Eaton also said that the committee should be aware of the current employment environment.
“A 20-year time horizon is not applicable anymore,” said Eaton.
Caira agreed, saying that the tenures of municipal leaders is getting shorter and shorter.
Caira felt the committee could handle the search on its own using the aforementioned resources from the MMA. Eaton clarified that the charge of the committee does not include posting the job.
Caira said the community has had only had four town managers over 55 years, and was a stable place, not a “revolving door.” Lepore suggested gathering job requirements. Doherty suggested sending a request for quote to search firms.
Ultimately, the committee decided to reach back out to the Select Board to ask for funding to engage a search firm and additional clarification of their charge. The move was voted unanimously by all members present, with Caira and Perry opposed.
Champoux reminded the group that they are bound by Open Meeting Law, and that all meetings and correspondence must be open and transparent. Peterson said he would reach out to department heads to ask for their input on the characteristics and leadership styles they would want to see in a new manager.
Peterson opened the meeting floor for public comment. Resident Kevin MacDonald suggested the committee do a FOIA request to other communities to learn what search criteria had been for their candidates.
Finance Committee member Scott Neville expressed his disappointment as a resident with the makeup of the committee.
“This is not a cross-section of Wilmington.”
Peterson said the composition of the committee was not lost on the members
“It’s unfortunate. You’re looking at a committee made up of [nine] white men.”
The next meeting of the committee will be Thursday, Sept. 14 at town hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.