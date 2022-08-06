WILMINGTON — Town Treasurer Pam Mackenzie has retired after 35 years of service to the Wilmington community.
Reportedly, Mackenzie stayed in her role for longer than anticipated due to the transition process.
Reportedly, Mackenzie stepped into the role of town treasurer in late 2008 after over two decades working in the treasurer’s office. She was nominated by then Town Manager Michael Caira after the original candidate stepped down.
In a 2008 interview with the Lowell Sun, she talks about her history with Wilmington.
“I had been doing the collector’s stuff for so long. I was first hired as a junior clerk, but became assistant collector in 1988 and took on the responsibilities of the deputy collector in 2002. That was just what I felt comfortable doing. And the treasurer/collector’s job is so important…. I actually grew up in Wilmington and still have family here. This is home. It was truly a wonderful place to grow up. I feel like I’m giving back now.”
A post on the Wilmington, MA Town Hall Facebook page on July 17, 2022 showed Mackenzie being presented with a special glass apple from Town Manager Jeff Hull on behalf of the Wilmington community.
In the caption, it reads, “Thank you to Town Treasurer Pam Mackenzie for 35 years working for the town and staying on a bit longer to help us as staff transition into new roles. Congratulations on your apple and retirement!”
The post was also put on the Wilmington MA Town Hall Twitter page.
In the comments, many sent their congratulations to Mackenzie and thanking her for years of hard work.
Some notable congratulations came from the Wilmington Police Department, who wrote: “Congratulations! Enjoy your well-deserved retirement!”
And Selectman Lilia Maselli, who wrote: “Congratulations and thank you for your service to the town!”
In the past few months, there has been an application released looking for a new treasurer, where applicants could email or mail in their application to Town Hall.
On the Wilmington town website under the Treasurer/Tax Collector section, it lists Mackenzie as the treasurer and tax collector, and Pennilyn Dudley as the deputy treasurer/tax collector.
The Town Crier congratulates Pam Mackenzie on her retirement, and thanks her for so many years of service to Wilmington.
