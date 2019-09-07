WILMINGTON — “Work has more than begun,” on the high school gymnasium floor, according to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Glenn Brand.
The floor was slated to begin undergoing repairs this summer after several years of comments about areas of the floor rising and crimping under warmer weather conditions. This was concerning to many in the district due to the fact that the building construction was completed just four years ago, in 2015.
According to Brand, the primary group affected by the ongoing work is the volleyball program. During warm weather months, gym classes are primarily conducted outside, so the facility would not be in use during the day.
Brand stated that the repairs should be completed this fall.
“We’re hopeful in anticipating a completion date sometime in October,” Brand said, noting that this should limit the number of athletics programs affected by the construction.
