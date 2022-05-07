WILMINGTON — Wilmington residents voted in favor of restoring the original proposed Wilmington Public Schools budget at Town Meeting this past Saturday, going against the recommendation of the Finance Committee.
When this section of Article 5 came up, Finance Committee Chair John Doherty explained the committee’s decision to reduce the school department budget by $500,000: enrollment decline. He quoted projections showing only 515 students at the high school by 2026.
He also explained that the budget for the Shawsheen Tech had increased by $567,000 this year unexpectedly, and reducing the WPS budget by the same amount was only a one percent change.
School Committee Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson made the motion to restore the budget as originally proposed. She reasoned that the budget had been prepared in collaboration with the town manager as something the town could support.
“This will reduce positions and programs that we can offer… fewer offerings at the high school will make it less attractive to future students,” she said.
The rest of the School Committee built on what Bryson said. David Ragsdale called the reduction “short-sighted” and “counter-productive,” and brought up the work that the district has been doing to improve enrollment including program reviews at both the middle and high schools and social-emotional learning.
Jesse Fennelly said, “it will be impossible for Wilmington Public Schools to provide appropriate levels of services to students if this reduction passes.”
He noted that this year’s referrals for special education services had increased 200 percent.
M. J. Byrnes commented that the Finance Committee’s proposal felt punitive.
“Families deserve public schools that are adequately funded and positively contributing to property values and economic growth within this community,” she continued.
Jay Samaha added that cutting the budget will only increase student losses in the district, undoing the work being done to counteract it.
Residents in the audience shared similar thoughts. One referenced inflation and costs going up, saying that the budget cut would punish students and families that choose to stay in the district and undo any pandemic recovery. Another proposed that the school district may fall into a vicious cycle of lower enrollment and lower budget.
Still another asked for the entire community to partner with the schools and focus on the good things going on instead of the challenges.
One resident, however, argued that the school budget should follow enrollment trends.
“Administration and services have gone up by 20 percent in terms of employees,” he pointed out.
He urged residents to consider the input of the Finance Committee.
After the motion for amending, or restoring, the budget was approved, Kevin MacDonald asked for numbers on how much money the school department has overallocated for the past few years.
Director of Administration and Finance Paul Ruggiero quoted $6,300, $5,300, and $6,500 from the past three years.
Finance Committee member Marianne Gallezzo then defended the original recommendation.
“We’ve been analyzing the school budget for over five years and watching the decline of students and the increase of dollars,” she said. “We take our job very seriously and look out for the taxpayers of this community.”
The restoration of the school department’s original budget was approved.
Since the budget for the Shawsheen Tech came next by department in Article 5, Shawsheen Tech Superintendent Brad Jackson spoke shortly after that.
“It’s unfortunate that any of these conversations are putting the Tech and Wilmington in competition with one another; they’re not,” he said. “Wilmington has two extraordinary public high schools which eighth graders can choose to attend.”
He encouraged the community not to think of Wilmington students at the Tech as “lost” from WHS.
Jackson also explained that Wilmington’s attendance at the Tech has grown about 26 percent for the past two years, a trend that took place in other towns but has stabilized. He shared that each town has a quota of seats, and any that aren’t used are given to the waiting list which is town agnostic.
MacDonald stood up again to say that smaller student-to-teacher ratios are more beneficial to students.
Another resident, Joanne Shukas said, “Cutting the budget is telling the kids they’re not worth it.”
