WILMINGTON — The Planning Board reviewed the results of the survey sent out to Wilmington residents regarding the as-of-right multi-family housing district to be established in town according to the Housing and Livable Communities (HLC) guidelines and at the urgence of the attorney general.
Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich displayed the questions the survey contained and the results for the board. She said that they received over 500 responses in total and received a lot of email addresses of residents who wanted to stay informed with any updates.
The survey first asked residents about their preference of types of zoning areas where they’d prefer to see multi-family housing made possible as-of-right. The answers said mostly commercial and mixed-use zoning, but industrial was also a popular choice there.
Because half of the district has to be within a half mile of a commuter rail station, the survey next asked residents to choose between locations within that area. The options were either Main Street West, which included the space between the Metro 40B to the Hyundai dealership on Main Street, or Jefferson Road which included the Princeton Properties 40B.
For the section that can be outside of a half mile from the train stations, the most popular areas per the survey options were West Street East, including a 40B development there, and 175 Lowell St.
The survey asked residents if they had other suggestions for areas to be considered for the zoning district. Gingrich commented that they received a lot of funny expressions and attitudes where residents were allowed to explain or share other suggestions.
Some of the answers here for other areas included sentiments opposing the creation of this district altogether. A “no” answer did not include a text box to submit a suggestion.
She then took the board through other suggested areas. One was around the Anderson/Woburn Station, which Gingrich explained has no land in Wilmington in its half mile radius. Ballardvale Street was another area that residents proposed, and Gingrich provided that the industrial area is all in the groundwater protection district.
She also said that this could be taking away space from a higher taxpayer. She received other suggestions for Deming Way, Olin, Sciarappa Farms, Hathaway Acres, Shawsheen Avenue, and Main Street at Church Street.
Board member Randi Holland suggested that Gingrich look at the area near Ballardvale on either side of 93. Gingrich agreed that she would look at it and that she had developers ask her about those parcels. Another survey suggestion that Gingrich said she would look into was around Concord Street and Fordham Road, where a new warehouse is being built.
Regarding parking requirements, they reflected that a lot of respondents said they wanted to see two parking spaces required per unit, but plenty said they would be fine with one and a half or fewer spaces required. For the building height cap, residents largely wanted it to be three stories, while some said one or two or commented with further discontent about the zone in general.
A few questions targeted the possibility to allow commercial ground use for multi-family housing developments, and residents mostly supported the use, but then they showed less support for this considering that the zone couldn’t require parking for the commercial use.
Chair Terence Boland reasoned this could be a great way to get the zone passed by Town Meeting because the parking problem could be solved elsewhere. He saw that not requiring commercial mixed use may be a dealbreaker for some residents.
Gingrich also suggested that support for these requirements may be dependent upon the location of the zone.
Peter Moser asked if the commercial use would be as-of-right if the multi-family housing is as-of-right, and Gingrich answered that it would have to be.
Residents mostly answered that they wouldn’t support the offering of incentives for ground floor commercial uses, but some yes answerers agreed to offering four- or five-foot story height.
The majority of respondents agreed with the requirement of 20 percent open space for the proposed district. There was split response on whether maximizing open space or minimizing the size of the district was the most important. Residents overwhelmingly agreed that the zone should require site plan review by the Planning Board and use the current design standards.
A mixed response came in from a question about how much affordable housing should be required. Plenty answered that 10 percent affordable housing would be fine, but a lot of residents also said they should increase the current 15 percent requirement.
The last few questions asked about demographics of the respondents including age ranges and whether they live or work in Wilmington. Gingrich noted that there weren’t a lot of respondents in the younger crowd.
