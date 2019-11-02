WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School senior and President of the Local Heroes Club Cassidy Ross will lead the Pledge of Allegiance at the “Salute to Veterans Ceremony” this Friday at the State House.
iPods for Wounded Veterans co-founder and Chairman Paul Cardello, who’s co-running the event alongside representatives from the State of Massachusetts, the City of Boston, and the Veterans Administration, told the Town Crier earlier this week that Ross was considered and selected for this role in their joint event on Friday afternoon.
Local Heroes Club Advisor and WHS science teacher Dawn Martell shared that Ross has been involved in the organization since her freshman year. Before stepping into the role of president in her senior year, Ross took on active leadership roles in previous years.
“She plays a part in everything that we do,” Martell said.
She reports that Ross is excited to showcase her public speaking experience reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Ross and the other members of Local Heroes help to write Dear Soldier letters; collect toiletry donations at every school in town; pack toiletry bags to give out to veterans; design Gratitude Scrolls; and sell Teddy Gram fundraisers on Valentine’s Day to benefit veterans and the Wilmington nonprofit.
Cardello described the choice of Ross as their student Pledge of Allegiance leader as a “no-brainer.”
“She’s done so much work helping veterans out,” he continued.
He also mentioned that Ross is helping Martell to coordinate Local Heroes’ involvement in a trip to the Chelsea Soldiers Home with iPods for Wounded Veterans on Saturday, Nov. 23.
Wilmington High School will be sending a total of between six and eight students to the event on Friday, continued Martell, if they all get their permission slips in on time. That’s about half of the Local Heroes Club, which has 12 members total.
They’re bringing with them about 80 toiletry bags that the club made to give out to the veterans. Besides Wilmington, there will also be students from Tewksbury Memorial High School, St. Sebastian’s School, and Malden Catholic High School — for the first time attending the same event together with IFWV.
The ceremony on Friday, Nov. 1 welcomes any honorably discharged veteran from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the State House. iPods for Wounded Veterans also looks forward to an upcoming collaboration with the Boy Scouts of Worcester, who are hosting a fundraiser to support veterans living in state-funded facilities.
