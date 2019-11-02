Town Crier

WILMINGTON — Wil­mington High School senior and President of the Local Heroes Club Cassi­dy Ross will lead the Pledge of Allegiance at the “Salute to Veterans Ceremony” this Friday at the State House.

iPods for Wounded Vet­erans co-founder and Chairman Paul Cardello, who’s co-running the event alongside representatives from the State of Massachusetts, the City of Boston, and the Vet­erans Administration, told the Town Crier earlier this week that Ross was considered and selected for this role in their joint event on Friday afternoon.

Local Heroes Club Ad­visor and WHS science teacher Dawn Martell shared that Ross has been involved in the organization since her freshman year. Before stepping into the role of president in her senior year, Ross took on active leadership roles in previous years.

“She plays a part in everything that we do,” Martell said.

She reports that Ross is excited to showcase her public speaking experience reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Ross and the other members of Local Heroes help to write Dear Soldier letters; collect toiletry donations at every school in town; pack toiletry bags to give out to veterans; design Gratitude Scrolls; and sell Teddy Gram fundraisers on Val­entine’s Day to benefit veterans and the Wil­ming­ton nonprofit.

Cardello described the choice of Ross as their student Pledge of Alle­giance leader as a “no-brainer.”

“She’s done so much work helping veterans out,” he continued.

He also mentioned that Ross is helping Martell to coordinate Local Heroes’ involvement in a trip to the Chelsea Soldiers Home with iPods for Wounded Veterans on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Wilmington High School will be sending a total of between six and eight students to the event on Friday, continued Martell, if they all get their permission slips in on time. That’s about half of the Local Heroes Club, which has 12 members total.

They’re bringing with them about 80 toiletry bags that the club made to give out to the veterans. Besides Wilmington, there will also be students from Tewksbury Memo­rial High School, St. Se­bastian’s School, and Mal­den Cath­olic High School — for the first time attending the same event together with IFWV.

The ceremony on Fri­day, Nov. 1 welcomes any honorably discharged vet­eran from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the State House. iPods for Wounded Vet­erans also looks forward to an upcoming collaboration with the Boy Scouts of Worcester, who are hosting a fundraiser to support veterans living in state-funded facilities.

