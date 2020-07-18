WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Memorial Library has found yet another way to serve its patrons, with a pop-up outdoor library, also nicknamed as the Library on the Lawn.
Librarian Erin Driscoll was willing to talk about the pop up library, and how it works.
When coming up with the innovative idea of the pop up library, the staff had patrons in mind.
“We know that many patrons love to browse and see what is new at the library. We wanted to figure out a way to offer that browsing experience while the library building is closed to the public.”
Driscoll describes how the library staff try to emulate as much of the library experience as possible.
“Weather permitting, we roll out a selection of our latest Adult, Teen, and Children’s releases to browse on the library’s front lawn on Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Thursday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. When patrons have made their selections, they place their items on the checkout table and a library staff member scans them out using a mobile circulation app.”
Of course, as per CDC requirements, safety is always the top priority.
“Masks are required for all patrons over the age of 2. We set up carts at least six feet apart and ask that patrons respect social distancing. We also offer hand sanitizer for patrons to use before they browse.”
“Library on the Lawn is weather dependent,” which means that it will be closed if there is poor weather.
The Library on the Lawn offers a wide range of selection, as Driscoll describes, “The pop-up library is a great opportunity to browse our newest books.
“We offer picture books, easy readers, nonfiction and chapter books for children and teens. For adults, we have the latest fiction and nonfiction releases, large print, and DVDs.
“For patrons looking for specific titles, we offer a Curbside Pickup Service Monday - Thursday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Patrons can place items on hold in the library's online catalog and they will receive a notification when their materials are ready for pickup.”
With the Curbside Pickup Service and the Library on the Lawn, the residents of Wilmington are lucky to have so many options available to access great literature. The hard work and innovation these librarians demonstrate has helped the library prevail through the pandemic and the reopening process.
