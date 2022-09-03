WILMINGTON — The Wilmington School Committee received the Superintendent’s Report and other updates including edits to both WPS and WMS handbooks during their meeting last Wednesday night.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand’s report for that night pertained to the Wildwood School, the special Town Meeting, student meals, the Memorandum of Understanding with the police department, enrollment, and a Boston Globe article.
Regarding the Wildwood, Brand explained that the initial efforts of the study to find a new place to house the Wildwood students, programs, and staff had been presented to the Select Board on Aug. 8. Among next steps, he mentioned the end of the study, recommendations provided, and considering the cost. He suggested the Wildwood School Building Committee reconvene to identify a final recommendation.
One note that School Committee member M.J. Byrnes provided on this topic was a desire for siblings to remain on the same side of town in plans to reconfigure grades, as this will impact activities and family time.
Brand called attention to the special Town Meeting scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. at the high school to seek funding for the construction of both the new senior center and the new town hall/school administration building.
He then shared that universal free meals for students in Massachusetts will continue into this school year.
Next, he included new language for a Memorandum of Understanding between the Wilmington Police Department and Wilmington Public Schools.
“Largely speaking, this is a model produced and suggested by the state,” said Brand.
The language modified, he continued, is only district-specific and not substantive. He also said that the MOU would be posted on the school’s website.
Byrnes asked how professional development would be provided to resource officers within the school. Brand answered that this would fall under the purview of the police department, but they could also provide the school’s resources to the officers.
In student enrollment, which Brand emphasized is not official, he referenced a variance of 12 students district-wide going into this year according to their current projections.
“Across the board, we’re seeing the return of students from private and home school settings,” he said.
He suggested that the distance from the pandemic and economic struggles may be contributing to the high retention rate.
Byrnes wondered whether there was any concern about MCAS scoring changes related to enrollment. Brand suggested that the district would continue to provide a robust educational experience regardless of MCAS expectations on students.
David Ragsdale added that Wilmington students currently score “overwhelmingly” above the new threshold, so he didn’t see the competency of MCAS scores having any effect on enrollment.
Lastly, Brand addressed a recent Boston Globe article about enrollment being down across the entire state. He suggested that Wilmington is not too different in this regard from surrounding communities from Rockport to Brookline.
The committee made and approved a motion to authorize the town manager to engage the MSBA in a Feasibility Study Agreement, which would move the town into the next phase for the new Wildwood School.
Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott then described the tiered focus monitoring corrective action self-evaluation resulting from a previous engagement with the Department of Education. The district was asked to develop and execute an improvement plan in this area. They provided a report and staff and student survey results, accepted in full by the DOE, thus completing the plan.
She also mentioned the involvement of the town’s shared Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Coordinator in the project.
Wilmington Middle School Principal Dr. Jeannette Quirk provided updates to the WMS handbook thanks to the help of the school advisory council. She mentioned updates including the activity block and directed study being added to the schedule along with more clubs. Expanding on the activity block, she explained that this time would occur once in the 6-day schedule for all students at the same time.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson asked about sitting by house at lunch, which Quirk said is an expansion from last year where they sat by homeroom. In the future, she said that they want to align better with the high school and provide more freedom to students as they get older.
Bryson also noted the return of lockers, although Quirk said that they hadn’t scheduled time during the day for students to go to their lockers. Bryson spoke to personal experience with her own child in middle school and how heavy their backpacks get carrying everything for every class all day.
Quirk replied that teachers are trying to be as online as possible and that bigger backpacks are allowed, but there was still more work to do in order to lighten the load. Byrnes suggested that this is also an issue of student wellbeing. The committee didn’t vote on the changes to the handbook that night.
They also looked at the updates for the WPS Student/Parent Handbook in the student discipline section. Brand shared that the changes were meant to be consistent with Massachusetts general law and aligned for grades 6-12.
Byrnes asked how students expelled for less than 10 days would be provided access to educational progress, as written, and Brand replied that it could be through synchronous instruction.
Turner pointed out a few places where the language was inconsistent. This handbook would also be edited and brought back for a second read before the committee would vote.
In public comments, Jeffrey Cohen claimed that “warped gender ideology” is being introduced to Wilmington students and leading to school attrition. He proposed instead that teaching about gender and race should be reserved for parents.
One letter of correspondence came in from retired WHS Principal Linda Peters, who thanked the whole community and the committee for giving her the strength to move forward.
The School Committee’s next meeting will be on Sept. 14.
