WILMINGTON — This year, the Wilmington Fire Department will be participating in this year’s 6th annual Boston Bruins BFIT Challenge.
The challenge is comprised of three divisions: the Firefighter/EMT division, the Law Enforcement division, and the Civilian division. During the challenge, participants have the choice of three climbing courses to complete, while other activities are offered for friends and family in attendance.
The idea behind the BFIT challenge is rooted in Wilmington. During the 2004 NHL Strike, Bruins players, accompanied by strength and conditioning coach John Whitesides, came to the Wilmington Fire Station to train and observe the daily operations of the department. From there, the BFIT challenge came to be.
During last year’s challenge, the WFD was the top team for both the fundraising and physical fitness competitions. The department had 100 percent participation in the 2021 challenge, including the officers, deputy chief, and chief.
With their participation in this year’s challenge, the WFD aims to raise money for the participating charities which benefit the families of firefighters, police officers, and the military for members killed in the line of duty. To raise money, they are looking for townspeople and local businesses to sponsor the WFD teams.
When donating, the donor can choose the specific charity they want to donate to on the BFIT 2022 page. The charities include: 100 Club of Massachusetts, Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign, U.S. Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, Massachusetts Ambulance Association, Greg Hill Foundation, and PFFM Firefighter Cancer Fund.
“The Wilmington Fire Department prides itself on physical fitness conditioning while also being philanthropic,” the department stated in a press release about the event. “Our dedicated service to this community will never be doubted. Please donate and help us to help those who give all.”
For more information about the BFit Challenge, visit https://www.nhl.com/bruins/community/bfit.
To inquire about how to help the Wilmington Fire Department achieve this year’s goal, call the department at (978) 658-3346.
