WILMINGTON — The Select Board spent 2022 advocating for Wilmington residents’ best interests, responding to known and unexpected issues, and ushering in transparency for building projects, along with other business.
The tragedy of the death of Roberta Sausville Devine in January of this year launched a campaign of ongoing conversations and updates from the MBTA at regular board meetings. The investigation of the problem that led to the deadly crash turned residents’ attention to other signal issues at all MBTA crossings in town.
Wilmington’s town officials and state representatives responded right away, assuring residents that their goals were to ensure safety and systematic change to the MBTA. The board went on to report on their conversations with the MTBA when the response they received was insufficient.
As the budget was prepared for the annual Town Meeting, the board was among the first to hear about increased costs and budget cuts which would be put forward for residents to vote upon. They saw an increase of $527,000 to the price of Wilmington students attending the Shawsheen Tech, and savings including $326,000 in health insurance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board first previewed all of the Town Meeting articles in February containing items such as by-law edits, the town department budgets, capital improvement projects, and re-zoning proposals.
The board provided meaningful feedback on the proposed locations for a new senior center and town hall/school administration building as shared by the building committees early in the year. It also was first brought up to the board how much money in free cash the town planned to spend toward the town hall/school administration building and senior center — only $6 million to be split between the two.
At the special Town Meeting in November, money was also expended from the capital stabilization fund.
When the town learned of an oil spill at the Wildwood, the board received a presentation from Public Buildings Superintendent George Hooper who explained that the tank would be replaced and the school could be used again, although the school department decided to keep the building closed for the rest of the year after the cleanup. The board later learned that the programs would be split between the West Intermediate, Woburn Street, and Shawsheen Street schools for the next year.
Large projects were brought before the board for transparency even where the board had no jurisdiction for voting. The first came from LDS Consulting Group, LLC at 100-104 West St. which would ideally include income limits and 70 percent local preference for the affordable units.
Another issue evolved in May with the proposal for four residential houses and 16 apartments at 79 Nichols St. The board and residents shared their concerns at that time with the impacts to traffic, sewer, and density, along with a lack of notification to abutters. Later in the year, Attorney Michael Newhouse wrote to the board indicating the applicant’s willingness to decrease the size of the project, and the applicant eventually proposed only 10 single-family units and one duplex.
Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich sent a comment letter to Mass Housing describing the identified issues in the area such as stormwater management, grading, and high speed driving.
Back in March, Gingrich reported on the initial guidelines from the DHCD due to Wilmington being considered an MBTA community. It was then that she identified that the requirements were lofty, such as a district with at least 50 acres located within a half-mile radius of the MBTA and a minimum gross density available of 15 units per acre.
The guidelines were improved upon later in the year, although the board still advised Gingrich to create a plan while they weighed the costs of noncompliance altogether.
The concept for 333 Andover St. was presented to the board in December so that the developer could work with the town to possibly provide a plot for a new fire substation, an EDGE sports facility, and acreage to meet the DHCD guidelines on the property with hundreds of rental units.
Town Planner Paul Alunni brought the board ongoing updates regarding various street improvements. The biggest improvement project completed this year was the Route 62 culvert replacement. This brought a full temporary closure of Route 62 which was planned for three months and later shortened to reduce congestion and restore public safety operations.
Alunni periodically shared updates that the Route 38 bridge replacement was nearing the completion of the design stage and the Butters Row Bridge project was planned for 2024. He also contributed to a presentation regarding traffic concerns on Nichols Street which showed an average car speed on the street of 34 mph, which falls below the speed limit on some parts of the street.
Fire Chief Bill Cavanaugh came before the board in June explaining the need for a replacement ambulance after one of the department’s vehicles was struck in May responding to an accident on the highway. He would then come back over the summer to share the details of the plan for public safety while Route 62 was closed and police and fire couldn’t get to the north side of town as quickly.
Suggested marketing taglines were tested on the board in September before they supported the tagline “It Starts Here” with innovation, tradition, opportunity, and community rotating in place of the word “it.”
The town responded quickly to the water tank total coliform positive result in September and detailed the steps that they’d taken to mitigate the issue. These included resampling, notifying residents and businesses, issuing the boil order, isolating the Hillside Way Tank, and retesting for better results.
Several town positions were filled this year, including but not limited to Susan Inman as the new Assistant Town Manager, Jamie Magaldi as the new DPW Director taking over for Mike Woods and Brett Sawin as the new Recreation Director taking over from Karen Campbell. The board also saw Judy O’Connell elected this year and taking over as chair from Lilia Maselli.
