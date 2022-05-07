For 65 years, the Avco-Textron complex on Lowell Street has been Wilmington’s most prominent industry. At the time Avco was starting construction on its 70-acre complex in Wilmington, Capt. Larz Neilson wrote a story he titled, “From wolves to wizardry.” An appropriate sequel to that would add, “to rubble.”
The wolves were long gone but were mentioned in the earliest description of what is now Wilmington. Avco Manufacturing Corporation was moving into the space age and the plant Avco built on Herb Barrows’ farm was for research and development.
Much of that plant, most recently valued at $13.6 million, has now been torn down. While the company still conducts operations in newer buildings, the familiar salmon and white complex is history.
Watching the construction 65 years ago, Bobby Barrows said that would someday make a fine town hall for Wilmington.
It was 66 years ago this week that his father, Herbert C. Barrows, sold his 70-acre farm for $70,000. Bobby was adamantly opposed to the sale. He worked with his father all his life and wanted to continue. At the same time as the Avco sale, their other property, North Wilmington Nurseries, was being largely taken for construction of Route 93.
Herb Barrows was persuaded by Town Manager Joe Courtney, who no doubt appealed to Barrows’ concern for town finances. Barrows was the founder and long-time chairman of the Wilmington Finance Committee. Courtney became town manager in 1954 and was pivotal in Avco’s choice of Wilmington.
Wilmington was among the very first towns to adopt a town manager plan. This move played a key role in Avco’s decision to locate here, a point that was cited in company statements. Under the town manager plan, there is but one person representing the town. The selectmen do play a role, but the manager handles all the details.
Ironically, while the negotiations were in progress, there was a referendum effort to dump the town manager plan, and revert to governance by the selectmen. The work that was going on, bringing Avco to town, was never mentioned in the referendum campaign, which had a slogan, “Joe Must Go!”
The Town Crier headline on March 8, 1956 read, “Joe Stays.” The referendum was defeated, 1,057 yes to 1,426 no. Two months later, it was announced that Avco would be building a $5 million plant on Herb Barrows’ farm. Construction began on Feb. 18, 1957, involving the largest earthmoving operation ever undertaken in Wilmington.
Two years later, on May 14, 1959, a dedication was held with Gov. Foster Furcolo and Rep. Edith Nourse Rogers speaking.
Avco was a defense contractor and its work was conducted under high security, heavily involved with the Cold War and the “space race.” Because the work was carried out under contracts, there could be fluctuations in the number of people employed, when work on a contract was completed.
The firm later expanded operations, leasing a building in North Wilmington and one in Lowell. With the contracts expired, the former was later occupied by Dinette World. The Lowell facility became the home of Wang Laboratories.
In 1984, Avco was purchased by Textron. A new high-bay facility was built for work on the MX missile guidance system. The firm also leased a building across the street. The high-bay facility is one of the remaining buildings in use.
