WILMINGTON — Residents voted in favor of pursuing the purchase or taking of the property at 333 Andover St. at Town Meeting on Saturday after discussion.
Article 40 proposed that the Select Board be given authority to acquire the property at 333 Andover St. at the cost of $3,798,698 for municipal purposes, such as a police and fire substation, and possible active or passive recreational uses.
Finance Committee Chair John Doherty confirmed that the committee recommended approval of this article.
Select Board member Greg Bendel said that this is a unique opportunity for the town to pursue a North Wilmington fire/police substation.
Town Manager Jeff Hull shared that the town had been interested in this property since the 1990s. However, the town’s focus shifted to schools for some time while it wasn’t necessary to be aggressive for this property, but since it appears to be under a potential agreement, they were refocusing on it. He could see the space being used for the substation, trail system, or even athletic fields.
Kevin MacDonald suggested this article could have a huge financial impact on the town. He said that he’s met with the property owners who have already entered a purchase and sale agreement. Should the town try to take it by eminent domain, he could see a scenario where they have to compensate the owner for fair market value, which he estimated would be far above the town’s allocation in this article.
The town’s KP Law representative replied that the town would be under a legal obligation to pay if seeking eminent domain based on appraisal of the highest use. However, he said that the easement on the property reduces its value.
Linda Toth commented that the potential use of this property would bring in traffic to what she considers an overburdened area already. She mentioned that the industry on Andover Street brings in semi-trucks and traffic going down industrial park roads. She suggested the substation may bring additional noise from sirens despite its potential benefits.
Fire Chief Bill Cavanaugh responded saying that the department is cognizant of using sirens only for safety purposes, opposing the notion that they run the sirens at 2 a.m. every night.
Suzanne Sullivan asked for a recap of the proposed development on this property brought before the Select Board. Hull detailed that they proposed 650 apartment units but were reconsidering to around 300.
“I’d rather have a fire substation than 300 units,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan also asked about the tax status and the possibility of only buying a section of the property. Hull said that they could buy only a portion and the property was not under chapter 61A. Sullivan said she especially was in favor of purchasing the property to create more open space in town, suggesting the benefits of the use of open space and passive recreation. A few other residents agreed with the possibility of use for future recreation.
Michael McCoy also stood in support but asked if the number proposed had been disclosed ahead of the meeting. Town Moderator Jonathan Eaton clarified that the answer Hull gave was that this was the first time they were disclosing it.
McCoy maintained that they probably couldn’t afford it with this amount but should seek it by eminent domain even if that brings a higher cost.
Hull clarified that the town hit the 10 percent affordable housing mark with the approval of the West Street project.
Gary DePalma suggested they only build the substation for now and leave the rest for future generations to decide upon use.
David Ragsdale said, “This property is going to be developed for some purpose at some point. It’s going to be much more to our liking if we control what that purpose is going to be.”
A motion was then made to move the question so that discussion would end and the vote would be taken up.
MacDonald argued that he had been standing up to speak but wasn’t given the chance. He suggested that the property would cost the town $30 million if taken by eminent domain. Eaton replied that MacDonald had been given a chance to speak, so he was giving others who hadn’t spoken yet the opportunity to speak next.
The vote to move the question was approved unanimously.
Bendel invited residents to join in on this opportunity.
The vote was taken by standing vote, which passed with 148 affirmative and 3 negative.
MacDonald then claimed that he obtained new information and would like to take the article up for reconsideration. Eaton told him that this was out of order, since there wasn’t enough time for him to receive new information, and therefore his request was dilatory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.