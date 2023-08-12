WILMINGTON — On Monday Aug. 1, the Planning Board prepared several draft decisions and continued other public hearings as appropriate regarding various site plan reviews and special permits.
They approved the sign special permit draft decisions for 200 and 255 Ballardvale St. The sign at 200 Ballardvale would only be two by three feet, and the sign at 255 would be 16.5 feet long.
They also approved draft decisions for a nonconforming special permit for 15 Nickerson Ave., where project representative Doug Lees said that the lot was already nonconforming to begin with.
A site plan review, stormwater management permit, and parking relief special permit was approved for 12 Industrial Way. One note from Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich pointed out the light spillage on the north side of the property, but addressing this was also put into the draft decisions.
The board approved the site plan review and stormwater management permit for 100-110 Fordham Road. They noted that the parking space total increased by 123 instead of 91 as provided in the plans. There were no remaining comments from engineering.
They continued the public hearing for the Birch Street definitive subdivision and the subdivision and stormwater management permit for Eagleview Drive off Marion Street at the request of the applicants.
Procopio Companies’ David Roache discussed the changes proposed at 203 Lowell St. via site plan review, stormwater management permit, and multi-family housing special permit. He said they were including a coffee shop instead of a bank, with a drive through and a different shape of the building. There would also be electric vehicle charging stations and an expanded patio area.
Board member Randi Holland noted that the one-way access to the drive through wasn’t ideal. She also called out the need to consider traffic patterns on the site.
Roache replied they would be making the driveway wider and the other building would be a quick-service restaurant. This project was continued to Sept. 5.
The applicant for the site plan review, stormwater management permit, groundwater protection district special permit, and parking relief special permit at 190 Main St. — Ristuccia —explained that he was proposing to add another 43,000 square feet to the property to include another ice rink, locker rooms, and other spaces. This would include a total of 178 parking spaces and reduced impervious area.
Gingrich noted the traffic peer review had yet to begin.
Chair Terence Boland also shared that he was worried about the traffic, especially since they were asking for a parking relief special permit. Gallant replied that he didn’t expect ice rink-goers to fill the capacity of spaces required by the by-law.
A resident in the audience commented that the stormwater runoff currently is pushed into the surrounding wetlands. Gallant explained that there would be an infiltration area created as part of this project to prevent that from continuing. Boland also agreed with the resident.
The public hearing would continue in September.
Regarding the conservation subdivision special permit for 708R Woburn Street, Doug Lees shared they were proposing individual house lots, just one more than previously approved by the board under a different applicant, with sewer and options for trails and buffer area.
Gingrich suggested that the board should talk about whether this would be in the public interest when it is a condensed development that removes open space. She also said that perhaps the condensed site could offer a buffer to the wetlands.
The resident who spoke up on this proposal informed the board that the area is very wet and there’s a sinkhole that would need to be addressed. The public hearing was continued for next month.
They then continued the public hearing for 208 Main Street’s site plan, stormwater management, and groundwater protection district special permit. The applicant highlighted that they moved the cross-connection back by 47 feet and shifted the site itself back 10 additional feet.
While the board noted that the space seemed better, Gingrich said that traffic consultant TEC was still reviewing and Town Engineer Paul Alunni needed the sewer to be addressed ahead of the board’s approval. The applicant asked if the sewer issue could be made a draft decision so they could move forward with MassDOT, but the board was unable to budge.
The Board of Appeals cases considered that night received favorable recommendations from the board. These were for 800 Salem St., 203 Lowell St., and 400 Research Dr.
Gingrich also shared that the plans for 79 Nichols St. were going before the Zoning Board of Appeals on Aug. 23. She mentioned that they had not identified any hardship in relation to the request for sewer although the project is outside of the sewer district.
She went on to say her department received some good feedback regarding the multi-family as of right zoning district to be established to meet the HLC requirements. She explained that it would be best if the Metro 40B development was outside of the zone so these always remain affordable units. She also would be sending out a survey and include the board in the recipients.
She lastly shared that the deadline to apply to the façade improvement grant program passed, and they needed a board member to join the committee who would review the applicants. Holland volunteered.
The next board meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 5.
