WILMINGTON — At a Board of Selectmen meeting on Oct. 15, Town Manager Jeff Hull announced that Bill Cavanaugh will be the town’s new fire chief. Cavanaugh will take over the role upon the retirement of current Chief Joe McMahon.
According to Hull, Cavanaugh has been with the department since 2007. Prior to his fire department career, he served in the United States Navy. He was appointed as Deputy Fire Chief in April of 2018.
“(One) of the things that has struck me about Mr. Cavanaugh is his real passion for the fire and EMS service, you know I think it’s literally in his blood,” said Hull.
“But he’s also interested in picking up on different skills, looking to continue to develop his own professional skills,” he continued.
Hull also noted Cavanaugh’s recent work to ensure the town was able to get a $1.5 million SAFER grant from FEMA, to fund personnel increases within the fire department.
Board Chair Greg Bendel congratulated Cavanaugh on his new role.
“It’s nice to see another homegrown resident ascend to such a high position in the community,” said Bendel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.