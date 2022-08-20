WILMINGTON — Ahead of the primary election, Wilmington Town Clerk Beth Lawrenson reminds voters in an email statement that the town’s precincts have changed due to the 2020 Census population numbers. Because of this, she explained that the 19th district is the only one with a Representative in General Court; precinct three is no longer in the 21st district; and the Senator in General Court is now the 2nd Essex and Middlesex District.
For in-person voting on election day, precincts 1-3 are voting at the Boutwell and precincts 4-6 at the Town Hall, per the town clerk’s website. The polls will be open Sept. 6 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The website also lists links to register to vote, to view the precinct map, and to check voter registrations. Voter registration will also show the precinct number if anyone needs to check for changes.
In-person early voting starts 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Aug. 27 and continues 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. from Aug. 29 - Sept. 1. The last day of early voting will be 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sept. 2. Early voting will be conducted in the auditorium of Town Hall at 121 Glen Road.
The last day to register to vote is Saturday, Aug. 27, and registration can be completed that day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Voting by mail is also an option for all voters, who need to apply by Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. Vote-by-mail ballots can be received up until Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. when the polls close. They can be returned by mail or in the drop box at town hall. If applying to vote as an Independent voter, one party’s ballot will need to be selected, otherwise the ballot won’t be sent back.
Independent voters will choose a party ballot type when voting early or on election day in person. This doesn’t alter the registration of those voters for either party; they remain Independent by registration.
Democrat and Republican registered voters will receive only that ballot type on the day of voting or on their vote-by-mail ballot in the case of the primary election and do not get to choose the opposite party’s ballot.
The Republican ballot has contested seats of governor between Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty, and lieutenant governor between Leah Allen and Kate Campanale. Uncontested seats include James McMahon III for Attorney General, Rayla Campbell for Secretary of State, Anthony Amore for Auditor, Bob May for Representative in Congress, and Paul Sarnowski for Representative in General Court.
Wilmington Democrats can choose between Sonia Rosa Chang-Díaz and Maura Healey for governor; Kimberley Driscoll, Tami Gouveia, and Eric Lesser for lieutenant governor; Andrea Joy Campbell, Shannon Erika Liss-Riordan, and Quentin Palfrey for Attorney General; Christopher Dempsey and Diana DiZoglio for Auditor; and William Francis Galvin and Tanisha Sullivan for Secretary of State.
They also have David Robertson for Representative in General Court, Marian Ryan for District Attorney, and Seth Moulton for Representative in Congress running uncontested.
