WILMINGTON — Where can I get a relaxing massage? What kind of services does Winchester Hospital Family Medicine provide? Is there a sports club that offers fitness classes in the early morning? Get the answer to these and many other questions at the first ever Wilmington Community Health & Wellness Fair to be held Saturday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Knights of Columbus.
The wellness fair is free to the public. There will be free health screenings, demonstrations, giveaways, a prize drawing, and more.
The event is sponsored by the Wilmington Memorial Library, the Department of Elderly Services, and the Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce.
Charlotte Wood, Assistant Director of the library, explained that over 40 local businesses and organizations specializing in physical, mental, and even financial wellness will participate.
“Even though it is part of the healthy aging series, the scope of the wellness fair is much broader,” Wood said. “It definitely applies to adults of all ages.”
Representatives will be there to discuss everything from stress management and physical therapy to insurance and senior living facilities.
The fair is an important opportunity for community members as pointed out by Director of Elderly Services Terri Marciello.
“It’s a chance to come in and learn and also see what’s available,” she said.
She further explained that often people do not know where to go in a crisis.
“It's great to get ahead and have the information,” Marciello said. “We are all still learning; it's good for everybody.”
Nancy Vallee, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, reports the organizers began by first reaching out to Chamber of Commerce members to participate. She applauds their response.
Vallee pointed out this gathering will not only educate residents about health and wellness issues and services, but it will also help to keep future wellness spending local. People will know what services and programs are available nearby.
“It's a circle equation; then businesses have money to reinvest in the town’s local activities like sports organizations, charities, and such,” she said. “If everyone is working together, then the town will thrive as a whole.”
Vallee also pointed out another key benefit of the event for business participants.
“It’s not just about members of the community being on site at the fair, but also the gathering of so many businesses will be a great networking opportunity among them,” she explained. “There will be new business-to-business connections as well.”
For more information, you can contact Charlotte Wood at 978-658-2967 or cwood@wilmlibrary.org.
