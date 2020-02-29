Assistant Director of the Wilmington Public Library Charlotte Wood, Executive Director of the Wilmington-Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce Nancy Vallee and Director of Elderly Services Terri Marciello meet to discuss the upcoming "Spring" into Wellness! Community Health and Wellness Fair. Saturday March 14, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Wilmington Knights of Columbus Hall. (photo: BruceHilliard.com)