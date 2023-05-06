WILMINGTON — There were seven articles at Town Meeting pertinent to capital improvements for the school department: articles 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 33, and 34.
The school department asked in article 20 for $120,000 to replace the Boutwell School playground. This would be the entire cost for design, engineering, and construction.
A resident asked about the sizes of the existing playground, the proposed new playground, and the playground that will be built at the middle school.
DPW Director Jamie Magaldi replied that this playground would replace the current playground and be about 43 feet by 40 feet. This is intended to accommodate approximately the same space as the current structure. He also mentioned that the structure for the middle school is designed to be temporary and to measure about 28 by 34 feet.
The residents then wondered if this Boutwell playground would accommodate all students at the same time. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand said that recess is staggered at the school and this structure would fit the staggered recess.
Town Manager Jeff Hull provided that this is going to replace a structure built in 2001, and some of its parts had already been removed due to safety concerns.
Following that, article 21 proposed the expenditure of $40,000 for engineering services to replace the high school turf field carpet.
Suzanne Sullivan suggested that the town move away from turf fields. She said that the City of Boston banned new turf fields because chewed up tires is a hazardous material unfit for children to run around on.
More than one resident asked if they could consider replacing the turf field with grass as part of this proposal.
Hull answered saying that the intent is to prepare for a new turf field from the article as written. This would just be for engineering services to develop the specifications. He spoke against the idea that the town created a hazardous waste environment for children.
John Toth then asked when the field was put in, and Hull replied that it was 2013, along with the fact that these field typically last between 10 and 12 years.
Magaldi added they knew when they put in the turf that it would need replacing in the future. However, he said they could look into using different materials like reusing existing crumb rubber or alternative materials.
An amendment was presented in writing to expand the scope to look at replacement options including replacing the turf with grass.
Sullivan spoke up in favor of the amendment and suggested they consider other options like coconut chips.
The town voted in favor of amending the motion and approved the new amended motion.
They also approved article 22 for resurfacing the existing tennis courts at the Boutwell for $40,000. This included design, engineering, site preparation, and construction.
The school department next asked for $550,000 to replace 19,124 square feet of the West Intermediate School roof.
The only comment made here came from Sullivan, who asked if the roof could be white instead of black.
Buildings Superintendent George Hooper detailed that black roof helps melt snow loads that collect on the roof, but they could consider the suggestion.
The article was approved unanimously.
Article 29 pertained to the design phase to replace the windows and exterior doors at the West Intermediate School in the amount of $170,000.
Kevin MacDonald asked if the money that had been appropriated to replace boilers at Woburn Street School which hadn’t been used was put into free cash.
Town Moderator Jonathan Eaton explained that Town Meeting merely authorizes the town to spend the money but doesn’t obligate them.
MacDonald made a motion for this article’s expenditure to come out of free cash, which failed due to a lack of a second. Instead, the vote on the article as proposed passed unanimously.
Article 33 asked for $45,000 out of the tax levy to be spent on replacing the public address systems at early childhood centers and elementary and intermediate schools.
MacDonald also suggested here that he’d like to see this come from free cash or capital stabilization. He also claimed that it wasn’t proper for the motion to differ from the article as written in the warrant.
Eaton maintained that the motion can read differently because the article as written presents multiple options of funding sources and the amount is left out. He said that narrowing the scope is still within the scope. Town counsel also confirmed that the article lays out options but the specification of the tax levy is the selection of one of the options.
They explained the meeting needs to determine the funding source. MacDonald made it known that he disagreed with this opinion.
He also asked if there was money moved from free cash to capital stabilization, which Eaton said would not receive an answer because it wasn’t within the scope of this article.
Linda Toth asked if they were technically servicing the middle school PA system since the Wildwood students are currently in the middle school. IT Director Ken Lord replied that they are only servicing the Woburn Street and the Boutwell schools from this article.
This article was approved unanimously.
Article 34, requesting $200,000 to update the Voice Over Internet Protocol phone system at all school buildings, was also approved.
