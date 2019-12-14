Wilmington has never been the center of any boxing matches. In November 1887, though, an English lightweight boxing champion trained here for a week as he prepared to take on American champion Jack McAuliffe.
Jem Carney had a reputation as a brutal, bare-knuckle fighter. He had come to the U.S. for the stated purpose of lowering the colors of the “boy of Williamsburg,” as McAuliffe was known.
A story appeared in the Boston Globe on Nov. 6, 1887 about Jem Carney, who was preparing to box Jack McAuliffe, “Napoleon of the Ring.” The exact date of the match had not been set, but it was expected within two weeks.
After the last papers were signed for the $4,500 match, Carney took a retreat at Stockwell’s farm on Andover Street in North Wilmington. The Globe article was not specific about the location, but the farmhouse was clearly marked on an 1875 map of Wilmington. The Globe description said it was in the woods, about three miles from the Wilmington station.
The story said it was about a half mile from the famous James Pearson house, which was reputed to be haunted and had not had a tenant in 20 years. Three murders had taken place there, Carney said, 22 years before. He had some of the details wrong, for was in 1849 that Daniel Pearson murdered his wife and two daughters.
Carney said he liked the area, except for the sandy roads. Part of his exercise routine was walking 20 miles a day.
For much of the year, Carney had been calling himself the lightweight champion of the world, as McAuliffe had been a no-show for a bout on Jan. 25, 1887.
In June, Carney knocked out Jimmy Mitchell and pocketed a $2,000 prize. Seemingly unable to fight McAuliffe, he was ready to go home. He was about to board a steamship in Boston when McAuliffe personally appeared and stopped him. Another fight was scheduled for Oct. 5, but McAuliffe was sick.
The fight finally took place in a barn on Nov. 16. Several record books list Revere Beach as the location, but the Globe reported the next day that it had been in Rhode Island. It was to be a fight to the finish; it would only be decided by a knockout. Carney was a strong advocate of bare-knuckle fighting, but this match was with skin gloves.
Carney, 5 ft. 4-1/2, weighed in at 129, McAuliffe at 132 pounds, 5 ft. 6 in. Carney had just turned 32; McAuliffe was a decade younger.
Born in Birmingham, England to Irish parents, Carney began boxing in 1874. In Oct. 1881, he defeated Jimmy Highland, who died four days later. Carney was convicted of manslaughter and spent six months in prison.
Both families had left Ireland after the potato famine in the mid-19th Century. McAuliffe had been born in Cork and was brought to the U.S. when he was very young. He grew up in Bangor, Maine and lived in Williamsburg, a neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y.
McAuliffe had his Brooklyn friend Jack Dempsey as a second, along with his brother Con McAuliffe, while Carney had Arthur Chambers, Patsy Sheppard and Nobby Clark.
The fight was epic, historic, brutal. Carney was dropped three times in the first round. McAuliffe, with superior boxing skill, was considered the winner of the first 10. But the mean-spirited Carney came back, working to wear down his opponent. He could deliver an extremely hard punch, and would go for the solar plexus.
In the 62nd round, McAuliffe dropped Carney, but the fight was not over. Then in the 70th, it was Carney’s turn, dropping McAuliffe with a blow that nearly ended the fight. McAuliffe’s seconds brought him back, but he was in a stupor. After he went down again in the 74th round, nearly five hours in, the referee stopped the fight.
Officially, it was a draw. There had been no knockout. Nonetheless, both sides claimed victory. Carney said that McAuliffe could not have lasted another three rounds. McAuliffe claimed that Carney had fouled him throughout the fight and had kneed him. Although he had been beaten physically, McAuliffe had a victory of sorts, remaining undefeated. He kept that record into retirement 10 years later, one of only nine boxers to do so.
Carney announced his retirement less than a month later, still claiming to be the world champion. He never received official recognition of that claim. He returned to England and continued fighting, losing his English title to Dick Burge in 1891.
“What were you given fists for but to fight,” he told the Newcastle Sun in 1927, “not to stuff them in pillows.”
Carney died in London in 1941.
