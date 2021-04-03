One of the most fascinating tales in Wilmington is that of Capt. Kidd and buried treasure. Capt. Kidd was was sent by the English in the 1690’s to stop piracy in the area off the east coast of Africa.
The local legend is set at the Richard Harnden home site in North Wilmington. The house was on a hill overlooking Andover Road. Today, 67 High St. is the third house on the site. The area was radically changed by the construction of Route 93.
Half a mile to the north, in the area once known as the “Land of Nod” is a small cave known as Devil’s Den. It is a natural cave which goes in only a few feet.
The story was passed down that Capt. William Kidd was seen by children in the Harnden family, driving a heavily laden ox cart, headed north. With him was a black man, presumably a slave. Later in the day, the legend goes, Capt. Kidd was seen headed south with the ox cart, now empty. And the black man was not with him.
The road along which he would have travelled was then known as The Andover Road, the only road north out of Boston. Today, it is Woburn Street and part of High Street.
Here, the legend makes a supposition, and that is that Capt. Kidd had hidden a fortune in gold at Devil’s Den. After having the slave bury the treasure, Kidd then killed him, so that his spirit could move the treasure, should anyone appear ready to find it.
If the story were true, and if the man seen was indeed Capt. Kidd, then it could only have occurred in early July of 1699.
William Kidd, initially a respectable shipmaster from New York, achieved some fame in King William’s War as the commander of a sloop which saw action in the West Indies with the Royal (British) Navy. He had been voted a purse by the New York Assembly, and at one time was engaged by the Colony of Massachusetts to guard the coast against the threat of a French privateer.
Capt. Kidd apparently was a freewheeling sort who knew his way among the pirates. He was a trader who engaged in some smuggling.
But he was also a man with some influence. He had married well, lived in a nice home in New York and donated money for the construction of Trinity Church. He had some influential friends, including the colonial governor.
In 1695, King William III and several Whig members of the House of Lords asked Kidd to undertake a mission against pirates who had been attacking shipping off the east coast of Africa. With Britain engaged with the French, the Royal Navy was in no position to undertake such a mission.
Kidd was reluctant to embark on such a mission, but eventually was persuaded. He was commissioned as a privateer and given authority to put down piracy in the Indian Ocean and Red Sea area. He was also given a commission of reprisals, authority to seize French vessels. He was given command of the Adventure Galley, which was specially built for the mission.
Funding for the ship was provided by private investors, who would get a share of anything Kidd might seize.
Things did not go well. Even before he was out of the Thames, Kidd had an encounter with the Royal Navy, which arrested part of his crew. He sailed to New York, and sought additional crew members. What he ended up with was a collection of sailors of similar caliber to the pirates he was hunting.
Kidd was gone for three years. Initially, he sailed for Madagascar, but found no pirates there. His presence and mission was obvious to sailors in the region, and he had difficulty procuring water and supplies in ports around the Indian Ocean. He lost a significant part of the crew to illness, and many of the remaining men turned against him.
Over the next several months, the Adventure Galley attacked and captured a few ships, none of them pirate vessels. He had no treasure to reward his investors or his crew.
Kidd attacked a 500-ton ship, the Quedah Merchant. At first, he believed the ship was French, but it was not. It was not uncommon for ships to disguise their nationality. The Quedah sent over a Frenchman who was supposedly the captain. He was not.
Five days later, Kidd realized that the Quedah Merchant was captained by an Englishmen and owned by Armenians. This meant that Kidd had no authority for what he had done. He proposed letting the ship go, but his crew would have nothing of it. They wanted their share of the booty.
His actions were not unnoticed in London. Merchants approached Parliament and had Kidd declared a pirate. Kidd’s supporters turned against him.
Kidd eventually made his way to the West Indies, where he secreted the Quedah and transferred the loot to a sloop, the St. Anthony. He then sailed for New York where he hired an attorney to approach Lord Bellamont, in Boston.
He then supposedly buried a treasure worth 20,000 pounds on Gardiner’s Island, at the easterly end of Long Island, and set a cairn to mark the spot. He gave the owner of the island, Jonathan Gardiner, some valuable silk fabric. He also stashed some valuables with friends.
Hoping to use his influence with Bellamont, he sent some jewelry to Bellamont’s wife.
He landed in Boston on July 3, 1699. Then on July 6, Bellamont had him arrested. Bellamont sent a messenger to Gardiner’s Island and the loot was supposedly recovered.
Capt. Kidd was sent to London in February 1700. He was charged with piracy and the murder of one of his crew, William Moore. Then in May, 1701, was convicted and sentenced to hang. When Kidd was pushed off the gallows, though, the rope broke and he landed in the mud below, alive. He was carried back up and hanged again, this time successfully.
Kidd’s exploits prior to his arrest, though, generated many stories of buried treasure along or near the New England coast. There are other towns which have tales of Capt. Kidd’s treasure.
Those three days in July 1699 seem to the only opportunity for Capt. Kidd to have taken an ox cart and driven to Devil’s Den. He would have to have used a fast ox.
Who were the children living at the Harnden house in 1699?
Benjamin Harnden, Richard’s second son, was living in the Richard Harnden house at that time. John, Richard’s oldest son, lived six hundred yards to the south.
Benjamin’s oldest daughter, Elizabeth, was born on Sept. 25, 1692, She would have been not quite seven. Hannah, born Oct. 16, 1694, was almost five. Benjamin Jr. was born on Oct. 12, 1697. There were also twins Richard and Samuel, born June 16, 1699. They would have been two weeks old at the time.
John’s daughters Susan and Abigail were about the same age as Elizabeth. Although their house was farther back from the road, they would probably have been outdoors on a summer day. If someone did go up the road in an ox cart, they possibly could have seen him. Or was it just one of the stories that developed at the time? Did someone in the family make it up to entertain the children?
Every now and then, people would show up at Devil’s Den looking for that treasure. They come with maps, metal detectors and shovels. In over 300 years, no treasure has ever been found.
Is the spirit of that murdered slave moving the treasure whenever someone goes near it?
A few years ago, a developer built houses near Devil’s Den. The developer carefully placed the property lines so that the cave is in the set-back area of the properties. The den is thus presumably protected from damage. However, it is now at the back end of a fenced-in yard and is no longer open to junior spelunkers or treasure hunters.
