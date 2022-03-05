WILMINGTON — At the end of March, the Wilmington Middle School Drama Club will perform “Beauty and the Beast” as its first live musical production since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
68 students are involved in the musical’s production, with 39 cast members and 29 crew members. Students on the crew perform a variety of different jobs, including set designing/painting, creating props and costumes, doing hair and makeup, serving as part of the onstage run-crew, and controlling light and sound systems. Additionally, four WMS Drama Club Alumni will join the Production Team, and 10 local musicians will play in the live orchestra.
Rather than a junior version of the play, the WMS Drama Club is tackling the Broadway version of “Beauty and the Beast.” Along with more complex musical arrangements and choreography, this production is utilizing elaborate set pieces and props, including the Magic Rose, custom designed, built and programmed for the show by the Technical Director.
This year’s musical marks a return to live theater for the WMS Drama Club. Much to the disappointment of the cast, crew, and faculty members, the WMS Drama Club’s 2020 production, “Shrek the Musical,” was canceled just eight days before opening night.
“We had put a lot of work into that show over the months that we had been rehearsing it for, and for it to be canceled just over a week before our first showing was pretty disappointing for me,” said Kevin Prusslin, who was cast as Baby Bear in 2020’s “Shrek,” and is now playing Maurice in “Beauty and the Beast. “It took me a while as well to even accept that it wasn't just being postponed, and was being canceled entirely.”
To honor the work of the students involved with that production, Julie Hall, Producer of the WMS Drama Club, noted several “Easter eggs” hidden throughout the set referencing “Shrek.”
“There are Shrek Easter eggs sprinkled throughout this production,” Hall said. “The most obvious is the fountain statue in the town square, reminiscent of our favorite ogre. Look closely at the fountain and you may recognize the heads decorating the base: 3-D printed models of Shrek, Fiona and Donkey! Perhaps you will also notice the street sign directing travelers to Duloc, home of Lord Farquaad.”
14 students from the 2020 production of “Shrek the Musical” are taking part in this production of “Beauty and the Beast.” This also includes four who are now in high school, but have returned to help out as assistant director, stage manager, lighting and sound assistants.
Reflecting back on the work they put into the 2020 musical as sixth graders, the returning eighth grade cast members are excited to honor the memories made through the production of “Shrek” through this year’s musical. Some, such as Allison Hall, who was cast as Young Fiona in 2020, and will be playing Belle in “Beauty and the Beast,” have regained a sense of normalcy in the midst of the pandemic through their return to the stage.
“Every time I go to rehearsal for Drama Club, I am reminded of those good old days when we had no knowledge of what the word ‘quarantine’ meant, and the thought of a pandemic was simply something that had happened forever ago,” said Hall. “We all share those memories and we all are so proud to be honoring our show. When I sing the last song in ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ I put the excitement into my voice by thinking, ‘We are really going to perform our show! It's actually happening!’ I am so happy that we can have some sense of normalcy in this madness and am absolutely thrilled to be part of the cast of ‘Beauty and the Beast!’
“Beauty and the Beast” will be performed Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m., Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 26 at 1 p.m. All seating will be general admission, with tickets priced at $15 for adults. Children, students, Wilmington teachers and senior citizens can purchase tickets at a discounted price of $10. The Saturday matinee will be followed by a character meet & greet event for any children who’d like to meet Belle, Beast, and other characters in the show.
To reserve tickets, please call 978-267-7225.
