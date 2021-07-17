How did it come to be that Joshua Harnden opened a tavern? The Harnden Tavern on Salem Street in North Wilmington is now the town museum. It was built about 1770, and bought by Joshua and Sarah Harnden a year later.
Col. Joshua Harnden and his three brothers, John, Joseph and Benjamin, are better known for their military background than as innkeepers.
Exactly how many taverns existed in Wilmington during Colonial times is not known. One interesting reference can be found in the History of Billerica.
In the genealogical register in the Rev. Henry Hazen’s 1883 History of Billerica, the following entry appears for Peter Corneal:
“Peter lived southeast of the Shawshin river, in the part annexed to Wilmington, 1737. The ‘Cornell tavern’ was a well known house in later days, standing on the Wilmington road where another road turns to the southwest.”
Sarah Cornell Harnden grew up in a tavern. She was born Feb. 8, 1740, to Peter and Rebecca Cornell. Her father was the son of Pierre Corneille, a French Huguenot who settled there about 1695. Sarah was one of five daughters. She had one brother, Peter. Her oldest sister Hannah married John Eames, son of Daniel and Abigail (Harnden) Eames in 1760. Three years later, Sarah married John’s cousin, Joshua Harnden.
Pierre Cornielle was one of many Huguenots who fled France for the New World in 1675. The Huguenots were Protestant and avoided settling near French Catholic settlements in America. One group of Huguenots settled in Oxford, Massachusetts, south of Worcester. For the most part, they worked at cutting timber. The Town of Oxford still has a road named Huguenot Road.
Pierre Cornielle, born in St. Onge, France, was mentioned in Beard’s history of the Huguenots as living in Oxford until 1695. About 1695, a man of the same name settled in Billerica, although it cannot be proven it was the same man.
The area in which Pierre Corneille settled is in the “thumb” of today’s map
of Wilmington. When Wilmington was established in 1730, that area was still part of Billerica.
The boundary which divided Billerica from Woburn was laid out about 1665 by Jonathan Danforth and John Sherman. It was a straight line from southwesterly Woburn to Andover, about a mile east of the Shawsheen River. Portions of it exist today as the boundary between Wilmington and Tewksbury, near Silver Lake, and as the town line between Billerica and Burlington. The Shawsheen line would cross Shawsheen Avenue near the cranberry bogs.
Abraham Jaquith had settled near the present intersection of Aldrich Road and Forest Street about 1665. The Woburn line went right through his farm. In 1733, the question was raised whether the town line was to follow the old Woburn line, or if the whole of Mr. Jaquith’s farm was to be in Wilmington. This change was approved by the Billerica selectmen.
A group of Mr. Jaquith’s neighbors were also inclined to the new town, and in 1733, Wilmington voted “that the Billerica neighbors on ye Est Side of Shawshin River be annexed to Wilmington and Towneship, and to have full right in ye meeting house and to all other Towne Priviledges, if ye great and Generall Cort see good to annex ye to us.”
In 1737, though, Billerica received a petition from several persons on the southeasterly side of the Shawsheen River to be annexed into the second precinct of Woburn (now Burlington), in order to be erected into a township. The Billerica selectmen voted in the negative to this proposal.
Two months later, the General Court received a petition from John, Ebenezer and Jacob Beard, Jonathan Baldwin, Peter Cornell and Richard Hopkins, saying that their farms were convenient to Wilmington, and that they had attended worship in the meeting house there since its erection, as it was two miles nearer than Billerica, and at some seasons they could not cross the Shawshin.
The House refused consent to this petition, but in Dec. 1737, the Council gave a favorable hearing, and voted that the petitioners be annexed to Wilmington. The House concurred, and 600 acres was transferred to Wilmington.
The Peter Cornell who petitioned the General Court was the son of Pierre Cornielle, and the father of Sarah.
The Cornell tavern remained in existence until some time after the Civil War. It is shown on maps drawn in 1856 and 1875 as being owned by J. Jaquith. An 1889 map shows F. Bedell living there. During the 20th Century, a stone house was on the site. It was torn down in the late 1960s, for the construction of the Shawsheen School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.