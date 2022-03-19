WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Board of Selectmen approved requests on Monday night to relocate a pole, amend a flammable license, and allow an application for five affordable units through the Local Units Action program.
A Verizon representative explained to start the public hearing for the pole relocation on Hopkins Street that the move of 25 feet would allow the new subdivision to be built as approved for Darby Lane. Moving the pole would accommodate incoming traffic.
Town Manager Jeff Hull shared that Town Engineer Paul Alunni had no concerns with the petition itself. However, Alunni noted that Verizon installed the new pole already, before seeking the board’s approval or filing for the street opening permit.
On behalf of the DPW, Alunni wanted to notify the petitioner of the requirement to get the application before occupying a right of way open to public use. Alunni also mentioned that Verizon recently replaced a different utility pole but left the old pole in place still and left wires awaiting transfer. If the replacement project is completed or otherwise left uncompleted, they should contact the DPW. He requested that they schedule a meeting with his department to discuss the issue further.
The Verizon representative mentioned he drove by the site earlier that night and saw the pole was already relocated, although he hadn’t been able to contact anyone else at Verizon yet. He stated that he is a contractor hired just to attend this meeting and couldn’t speak for the project itself.
“Typically that is not the process unless it’s an emergency,” he said.
Hull went on to say Alunni spoke to Karen Levesque, who filed the request, and communicated that the pole had been located in advance of the board’s approval. Levesque apologized in her response, he detailed, and assured them that going forward they would seek approval before doing the work.
Selectman Kevin Caira pointed out that it seems like Verizon does this consistently where they install a new pole without removing the old one. The Verizon representative assured him that he could find out when the pole relocation was placed for this specific permit and would bring the Engineering Department’s contact information so that a meeting could be scheduled.
Judy O’Connell stated that she would like to see the town keep track of the double poles in order to make traction removing them.
“I won’t be approving any more of these permits if this continues,” she said.
Gary DePalma reiterated the same sentiment.
Greg Bendel asked if the board could get a copy of the DPW’s audit of the Verizon poles when it’s complete. They then approved the request.
The next public hearing that night was held for a request to amend the flammable license for 910 Salem St. on behalf of William Schneider, Operations Manager at Benevento Companies. Schneider explained that they wanted to expand the quantity of liquid asphalt they were allowed to hold onsite from 80,000 gallons to 110,000 gallons. They would be adding a 30,000 gallon tank which would be API standard 650 and include DEP-approved vapor condensers and electric overflow convention devices.
Hull mentioned that the fire and health departments both recommended approval.
Caira asked if this would be a concern for the Conservation Commission. Hull clarified that the property wasn’t near any immediate wetlands.
Opening up space for the public to comment, a North Reading resident in attendance asked the town or the state’s laws about work hours for construction projects. Hull answered that Wilmington doesn’t have a noise by-law, but the board recommended contacting the police department for issues with loud construction early in the morning.
Their third appointment concerned a local initiative program application for Local Action Units so that five units at 168 Lowell St. could be dedicated affordable housing. Kristen Costa, the project’s affordable housing consultant, established that the project would have 36 total townhouse condominiums serviced by a private way. It already received Planning Board approval.
The five affordable units would be awarded by lottery, and she was expecting their request for three of those to be local preference to go through.
Bendel asked when the first units would become available. Costa mentioned that they would start advertising around late spring or early summer with the first unit being projected for the fall. She specified that all of the units would have two bedrooms and one and three-quarter baths.
O’Connell wondered how someone interested in an affordable housing unit could get more information. Costa recommended calling her. The applications for the units would be posted on the town website at the appropriate time.
The board approved this request and signed the application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.