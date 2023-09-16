WILMINGTON — Wilmington Police Chief Joe Desmond and Deputy Police Chief Brian Pupa presented a new system being piloted by the police department thanks to the support of the Wilmington Community Fund to the Select Board at their most recent meeting.
Desmond highlighted to the board that the WCF had been the driving force behind the program and donated the upfront cost to set it up.
He then detailed the system is designed to track at-risk people who may wander off and not be able to navigate the world around them, such as people with Alzheimer’s or disabilities. The person would wear a bracelet which the police can track once they are notified about the missing person.
He explained the bracelet is only tracked once the technology is turned on, so the process relies upon someone reporting the bracelet wearer missing. He later added that the system uses radio technology, and it is mobile, so it can be handheld or placed on police cruisers.
The next issue the department will tackle, in combination with Elderly Services and the School Department, will be identifying individuals for the eight bracelets that the department purchased.
Desmond said the organizations jointly would look to prioritize residents who are the most at risk and encourage them to contact the police department to see about being involved.
Select Board Chair Gary DePalma asked if there would be any cost to the individual or their family for participation. Pupa answered that there was no cost at this time, and Desmond added their goal would be to not charge the families any money in the future if more bracelets are purchased.
DePalma also wondered about the recruitment and selection process for the eight individuals for the pilot program. Desmond reiterated they would assess the need in town, whether individuals reach out or if they learn about them from other departments, and then invite those who are most at risk to participate.
Desmond then clarified that the bracelets aren’t going to replace any of the assets the police department would use in this type of situation; they would still deploy as necessary things like drones, dogs, or help from other communities.
Select Board member Greg Bendel thanked the WCF for their idea and said he considered this another way to support residents.
Lilia Maselli shared the same sentiment, saying that she’d like to see the system used to prevent dire results.
Frank West asked when the pilot program would be converted into a full program with more devices. Pupa replied to say hopefully they would add more bracelets in a few months. He also mentioned they may pursue other potential funding sources including a grant from the Doug Flutie Foundation to expand the program.
West commented, “If you help save one person from an unfortunate accident, it’s a success.”
Maselli wondered if any nearby communities are using the same technology. Pupa mentioned that Chelmsford and Billerica are currently using the system, and Tewksbury has a similar device with which this could connect. He also said that the state police airway uses the same device.
DePalma asked when the department expected to start using the system. Pupa’s response reiterated that first they would be working with Elderly Services and the School Department to identify candidates and roll it out as soon as possible. Desmond added they weren’t yet fully aware of the town’s need, but it would be determined through this selection process.
The police representative on the program would be Sergeant Mike Wandell.
Pupa shared that all of the town’s officers received training on how to use the device. He also thanked the Wilmington Community Fund for their unwavering assistance even when the program ended up costing more than they expected.
Elderly Services Director Terri Marciello noted that this program would help everyone from the younger generation to elders. She appreciated having the school, the police, elderly services, and the community all work together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.