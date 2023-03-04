WILMINGTON — At the Select Board meeting on Monday night, the board approved several requests including a change of manager, executing the order of taking for properties, and various space requests and received communications.
They first considered the request to change the manager on the all-alcohol license belonging to 99 Restaurant & Pub at 144 Lowell St. from Marty McDonald to Michael W. King. The board approved this request.
Next, they heard from Town Engineer Paul Alunni, who asked the board to adopt the order of taking so that the town can acquire the easement rights required for intersection reconstruction on Lowell and Woburn Street. Alunni mentioned that there was a small change due to new ownership of a residential property.
Taking this step, he said, would make the town eligible for up to $6.5 million in federal and state funds to put toward the reconstruction. He also reported that the project would start in the early summer.
He confirmed that a state certified appraiser and review appraiser were used to assess the land values per the request of Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell. The board voted to approve this request.
Town Clerk Beth Lawrenson came before the board to introduce a potential polling location change for the 2024 presidential election. She recalled traffic and parking issues from the state election this past November which led to looking into other potential polling locations. She explained that she was working with the superintendent of schools for possible school sites, focusing on the high school, along with Alunni who would evaluate the parking at each location.
The change would last until the Wildwood School is rebuilt.
Town Manager Jeff Hull mentioned they looked at the possibility of using the North Intermediate School or the Woburn Street School as voting locations, but the high school appeared to have the best options for parking and security.
Kevin Caira suggested pursuing the Buzzell Senior Center or the 4th of July building as other options. Lawrenson replied that she could include those two buildings in their scheduled walkthrough at the high school and would provide the recommendations out of that. If possible, she would suggest using both the Senior Center and 4th of July building, one for each precinct whose site needs moving.
She said she’d be back to present with more information at the board’s second meeting in March.
Lawrenson also informed the board that she recommended to the town manager that the town not opt out of early voting by mail but continue this convenience for residents.
“I personally agree with keeping every option available for people to vote,” O’Connell replied.
The board then voted to appoint the election workers, which was another of Lawrenson’s requests.
They took up the Salute to Service that night to honor resident and veteran Frederick H. Hogan Jr., who served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. O’Connell referenced his awards including the Vietnam Campaign medal and a bronze star. She thanked him for his service to the country and the community.
Hull wrote three memos to the board that night. One notified them of a five percent increase in COLA for retirees and beneficiaries from the Middlesex County Retirement System. Another informed them of the required test for town employees to complete conflict of interest training.
The remaining memo concerned the Wilmington Police Department’s taser agreement. The vendor was offering either a trade-in opportunity to get the newest of the current version of 51 tasers provided, or a credit of $54,000 toward the latest version of 51 tasers.
It was clear that the original understanding of the town was incorrect, where instead of receiving all of the agreed upon tasers at the same time, they received 51 five years ago which they could now replace.
The board was confused by the offer and about whether a contract was in place. They wanted to make sure that the town received what they paid for. They asked what the cost of the latest version would be in order to ascertain the price that the credit would get them. They also wondered if the department liked these tasers or if they’d want to switch vendors.
The board also suggested that the credit might just be a gimmick or sales ploy.
Without knowing all of the answers that night, Hull assured the board that Police Chief Joe Desmond didn’t see any issue with the existing tasers and that they didn’t need to be replaced strictly every five years.
“They’re not going to expire… they have the potential to become less effective,” he described.
They approved requests from Susan Tingdahl to use the Town Beach for Easter morning sunrise service and Jamie Bornstein to use the municipal parking lot for a fundraising car wash on Aug. 27. They also approved the appointment of Brian Randell to Constable.
During public comment, resident Frank West suggested that the board start a list of other buildings in town that could use work and slowly incorporate those into the budgets moving forward. He also proposed moving the historical items from the Harnden Tavern into other buildings such as the Buzzell Senior Center.
The next Select Board meeting will be March 13 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.