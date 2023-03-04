Town Crier

WILMINGTON — At the Select Board meeting on Monday night, the board approved several requests including a change of manager, executing the order of taking for properties, and various space re­quests and received communications.

They first considered the request to change the manager on the all-alcohol license belonging to 99 Restaurant & Pub at 144 Lowell St. from Mar­ty McDonald to Michael W. King. The board ap­proved this request.

Next, they heard from Town Engineer Paul Al­unni, who asked the board to adopt the order of taking so that the town can acquire the easement rights re­quir­ed for intersection re­construc­tion on Lowell and Wo­burn Street. Al­unni mentioned that there was a small change due to new ownership of a residential property.

Taking this step, he said, would make the town eligible for up to $6.5 million in federal and state funds to put toward the reconstruction. He also reported that the project would start in the early summer.

He confirmed that a state certified appraiser and review appraiser were used to assess the land values per the re­quest of Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell. The board voted to ap­prove this request.

Town Clerk Beth Law­renson came before the board to introduce a po­tential polling location change for the 2024 pre­sidential election. She re­called traffic and par­king issues from the state election this past November which led to looking into other po­tential polling locations. She explained that she was working with the su­perintendent of schools for possible school sites, focusing on the high school, along with Al­unni who would evaluate the parking at each location.

The change would last until the Wildwood School is rebuilt.

Town Manager Jeff Hull mentioned they looked at the possibility of using the North In­termediate School or the Woburn Street School as voting locations, but the high school appeared to have the best options for parking and security.

Kevin Caira suggested pursuing the Buzzell Sen­ior Center or the 4th of July building as other op­tions. Lawrenson replied that she could include those two buildings in their scheduled walkthrough at the high school and would provide the recommendations out of that. If possible, she would suggest us­ing both the Senior Center and 4th of July building, one for each precinct whose site needs moving.

She said she’d be back to present with more information at the board’s second meeting in March.

Lawrenson also inform­ed the board that she recommended to the town manager that the town not opt out of early voting by mail but continue this convenience for residents.

“I personally agree with keeping every option available for people to vote,” O’Connell replied.

The board then voted to appoint the election workers, which was another of Lawrenson’s requests.

They took up the Salute to Service that night to honor resident and veteran Fred­erick H. Hogan Jr., who served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. O’Connell referenced his awards including the Vietnam Campaign medal and a bronze star. She thanked him for his service to the country and the community.

Hull wrote three memos to the board that night. One notified them of a five percent increase in COLA for retirees and beneficiaries from the Middlesex County Retirement Sys­tem. Another informed them of the required test for town employees to com­plete conflict of interest training.

The remaining memo concerned the Wilmington Police Department’s taser agreement. The vendor was offering either a trade-in opportunity to get the newest of the current version of 51 tasers provided, or a credit of $54,000 tow­ard the latest version of 51 tasers.

It was clear that the ori­ginal understanding of the town was incorrect, where instead of receiving all of the agreed upon tasers at the same time, they re­ceived 51 five years ago which they could now re­place.

The board was confused by the offer and about whether a contract was in place. They wanted to make sure that the town received what they paid for. They asked what the cost of the latest version would be in order to ascertain the price that the credit would get them. They also wondered if the department liked these tasers or if they’d want to switch vendors.

The board also suggested that the credit might just be a gimmick or sales ploy.

Without knowing all of the answers that night, Hull assured the board that Police Chief Joe Des­mond didn’t see any issue with the existing tasers and that they didn’t need to be replaced strictly ev­ery five years.

“They’re not going to expire… they have the potential to become less effective,” he described.

They approved requests from Susan Tingdahl to use the Town Beach for Easter morning sunrise service and Jamie Born­stein to use the municipal parking lot for a fundraising car wash on Aug. 27. They also approved the ap­pointment of Brian Ran­dell to Constable.

During public comment, resident Frank West suggested that the board start a list of other buildings in town that could use work and slowly incorporate those into the budgets moving forward. He also proposed moving the historical items from the Harnden Tavern into other buildings such as the Buz­zell Senior Center.

The next Select Board meeting will be March 13 at 7 p.m.

