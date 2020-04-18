WILMINGTON — When school is ready to re-open, the Wilmington Arts Center building will be repurposed to house student support services for the Wildwood School, as decided by Town Manager Jeff Hull. The state of the space for student support services, according to Hull, is that 15 student support employees at the Wildwood were confined to two former classrooms.
What he calls student support services are counselors working with students who have specific educational needs or accommodations. These individuals were operating without privacy for parent conversations about their Wildwood students. Hull added that there also was no room to hold student records in the school.
After considering the space available in other schools in town, the arts center was determined to be the only place that could accommodate the student supports services need.
“It certainly wasn’t something that I wanted to do, but at the end of the day, it becomes a matter of trying to accommodate an important element of the school department,” he said.
Hull informed the Wilmington Council for the Arts co-chairs Jean Chang and Linda Molloy of the transition of the building in early February, offering them the Fourth of July building instead for class space.
The Wilmington Arts Center has occupied their current building at 219 Middlesex Ave. for almost 40 years.
According to Town Crier historian Larz Neilson, the building that will be taken over by Wildwood employees was built in 1845 as a Baptist church. When the church closed in 1860, the Town of Wilmington purchased it for $1,000. It then became a schoolhouse and meeting space before it was used as the town hall until 1983.
Co-chair Jean Chang shared that the Arts Center is home to the Wilmington Council for the Arts, which is part of the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
“The purpose of the council is to provide grant money to any type of arts program,” she explained.
The council will still be able to provide grants with the new space, as they continue to operate even while the building is closed.
Using space provided by the town, the council is proud to offer a variety of painting and music classes, art exhibits, and rehearsal and performance space. Some of the classes they offer include watercolor, oil painting, and photography. The lessons are funded by the cost of sign-ups. The building can also be rented as practice and concert space, as it has been for groups like the Merrimack Valley Chorus and the Steward Highlanders, in addition to hosting recitals for local piano teachers and school groups.
Watercolor classes usually bring in about 20 students, and fewer in oil painting. The watercolor classes are taught by Louise Anderson on Thursday and Friday mornings. She shared that her sole income source is on hold until it’s safe to resume.
“The arts in general are very important to the community,” Anderson said.
She considers the repurposing of the Arts Center building for the school support services to be a great loss for the arts.
The council is also sad to have to cancel an annual art exhibit in June which would’ve held more than 100 pieces in arts and more than that in guests.
“This was going to be a really special year for our show,” said Chang. “This is our 40th anniversary of the arts center.”
They had planned to feature the art of two council members, one of whom passed away in October. It was also a large source of revenue for the center with a cost to each artist who’d have their work in the exhibit.
The loss of their building means that most, if not all, of their classes and exhibits will be cancelled, and several community music groups will have to find new practice and rehearsal space. Chang has been unsuccessful trying to reach the Town Manager and the public buildings superintendent about moving the council’s equipment that’s still inside.
Should the Fourth of July building reopen, the only thing that the council feels it can resume will be watercolor lessons. Even then, Chang expects that not all of their regular watercolor students will return.
While the Town Manager suggested to the co-chairs that the council could have their lessons in the auditorium at the town hall or other spaces in town, Chang couldn’t make any of his suggestions work.
“He was trying to offer us something, but none of [the spaces] were realistic,” she continued.
However, they countered with an idea for the new senior center to include space for the Arts Center, but she said that Hull didn’t make any promises. Chang recognized that the town has bigger concerns than the Arts Center.
In the meantime, the Arts Council can merely continue their grant work and wait to see if any new town space pops up where they could resume the rest of their classes, exhibits, and music events. Their plan to bring watercolor classes to the Fourth of July building remain on hold.
