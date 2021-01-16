Wilmington — The Board of Selectmen began their meeting on Monday night by expressing their condolences to the families of Bob Palmer and Anne-Marie Norman before they received the COVID-19 update. A moment of silence was observed for these two Wilmington-affiliated employees.
They received a number of communications regarding resignations and subsequent vacancies in the town’s boards and committees. The first came from Edward Sousa resigning from the Board of Registrars after 37 years.
Sousa’s letter addressing Town Clerk Christine Touma-Conway read, “I will look back on these years with admiration and fondness.”
Touma-Conway provided the next item via communications on the process for filling the newly open seat. Town Manager Jeff Hull recommended that the board direct him to send letters to the town’s Republican and Democratic committees asking for nominees, as the Board of Registrars is made up of one nominee from each party and another from either party.
He explained the committees will have up to 45 days to respond back and then the board would make a choice based on their nominations.
Chairman Jonathan Eaton asked Hull to also send a letter thanking Sousa for his service. They then considered a motion to do exactly as the town manager recommended, which they approved unanimously.
Another resignation came from Hirak Shah on the Finance Committee. Shah said in his statement that his reason for leaving is that he’s moving to Andover.
For this vacancy, Hull said the town clerk would provide a notice to the Appointing Committee and they’d post on social media for applications. Those will be received until Jan. 29, at which time the Appointing Committee will consider the applicants and make their appointment.
Eaton here asked Hull to thank Shah for his service on the Finance Committee in a letter. This required no action.
The board heard back from the Library Commissioners, the Planning Board, the Board of Registrars, the By-Law Committee, and the town IT Director on their remote participation policy. Hull shared that there were questions about what exactly “unreasonably difficult” means; whether 48 hours would be enough time to set up remote access; and whether the remote participant can be fully engaged with audio and visual components.
Eaton said, “I don’t know if we can effectively replicate the experience of being in person.”
With that in mind, the board took no action on the remote participation policy.
Other communications pertained to the selection of an Owner’s Project Manager by the committee to hire an OPM for the new town hall and school administration building. Kevin Caira reported that the committee had selected a finalist and it’s in the town manager’s hands to hire them.
Hull explained the next two items as the schedule for the 2022 budget process, beginning with the budget presentation to be delivered at their next meeting on Jan. 25. He also mentioned that warrant articles for Town Meeting are due on Feb. 5.
They moved on to a suggestion to hold Town Meeting, which will be on May 1 this year, at a new location.
“We won’t be in a position to have it at the high school,” Hull said. “The recommendation is that the board authorize the use of the Shriner’s.”
Some of the reasons he gave for this location over a tent on the softball field, which is where last year’s Town Meeting was held, were inclement weather and spacing.
Gary DePalma asked how much last year’s Town Meeting accommodations cost, and they were told that it cost $11,500 but was covered by the CARES Act. DePalma also asked George Hooper to comment on the proposed location, and Hooper called Shriner’s a “no-brainer.”
Hull added that they’re planning on having seating for almost 300 people in total and have room for expansion. Caira was the first to suggest that the town give a donation to Shriner’s for their giving up the space, and the board left this item to be voted upon at their next meeting.
The town manager then explained the last communications, which were about the RMLD substation, the Lowell Five’s $5k donation to the town, and a programming change for Verizon Fios TV. Having tried to follow up about a request for a memorial, Hull said that he hadn’t heard back from the applicant and the board took no action on that item.
In announcements, they talked about the OPM interviews for the new town hall and school administration building and the upcoming Finance Committee meetings, all viewable at wctv.org. Hull finally mentioned a webinar on health insurance options for anyone who’s lost their employer-sponsored health insurance from Senator Bruce Tarr’s office on Wednesday from 4 - 5 p.m. at http://bit.ly/insurance:options:011321.
Their Salute to Service to end the meeting celebrated veteran Brooke Greene, who’s now a lieutenant on the Wilmington Fire Department. The board’s next meeting will be on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.