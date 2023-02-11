WILMINGTON — Kayla St. Pierre is a Wilmington resident in her early 30s in need of a kidney donor. She’s described by Alex Bromberg, the founder of THE KINDNESS COLLABORATIVE, as an incredible young woman who is kind and benevolent, with an ability to smile no matter how hard her life is.
When she was 12 years old, St. Pierre suffered from bacterial meningitis and as a result lost kidney function along with both legs below the knees and most of her fingers. She received a kidney at that time from her stepfather. Now, 20 years later, she’s undergoing dialysis and in need of another kidney donation.
THE KINDNESS COLLABORATIVE was launched in 2020 by Bromberg himself as a community group to help provide for the needs of Andover and North Andover residents in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group would offer items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer to anyone in need.
Over the course of three years, they’ve become a group of thousands who offer meals, trips to the supermarket, masks, and more.
“Our goal is to treat and grow the sense of community as family,” Bromberg said.
What was originally a kindness initiative has turned into a group of over 7,000 community members ready to serve the entire Merrimack Valley however they can. Whether it’s a request for calculators from a teacher or bagged lunches for homeless people, the folks in this group step up every day to provide and deliver whatever is needed. They have a Board of Directors and a full leadership team.
Requests come in from the community and from municipalities. Bromberg receives all the requests and then delegates them out to their volunteers. He says they have about 20 regular volunteers and hundreds to thousands of members who raise their hands when they are called upon.
Thanks to the growth of their group, Bromberg shared that they’ve been able to help in monetary ways only this year. They try to stick to the boundaries of the Merrimack Valley and point someone to another organization that can help where they can’t.
One element of success they’ve found is in making it as easy as possible for someone to contribute. This looks like dividing tasks into small enough chunks where it’s easy to say yes. Their first task for each request is to make a kindness basket, which is made in combination with up to eight people contributing items, one person assembling it, and another person dropping the basket off.
Bromberg mentioned that they’ve helped tens of thousands of people in the area since the group began.
With their newfound reach, Bromberg took on St. Pierre’s story after hearing about it 10 months ago. What he never thought was possible before, he now sees as feasible to find her a donor and give her the best gift.
“If you ever got the opportunity to talk to her, you’d get the sense as well how incredible a person she is,” he continued.
He’s seeking anyone willing to take steps to see if they’re a match and then try to be a donor as an act of true kindness for Kayla, who’s in desperate need of help before time runs out.
As part of their efforts, THE KINDNESS COLLABORATIVE has partnered with local area residents, businesses, and other non-profits so that they can reach the most people for the search for a donor. Bromberg invited folks to reach out using their website www.kindnesscollab.org or to use the MGH portal to see about becoming a living donor at www.mghlivingdonors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.