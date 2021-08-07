WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Ice Rink and Recreation Committee met on Thursday, July 15 to discuss the results of their community survey. The survey asked residents for feedback on the town’s existing indoor facilities.
At their last meeting, they had narrowed the questions down to ensure useful and succinct results that might suggest ideas for the potential ice rink and recreation facility. The finalized version asked residents how satisfied they were with the indoor activities that they participate in town versus outside of town; whether they support a new ice rink, recreation facility or both; and an open response question to gather any other feedback they had about indoor facility space in town.
The committee also recognized at that meeting that the results might not necessarily point to dissatisfaction due to lack of space, because they were only asking for satisfaction levels and not reasons. However, they were committed to taking reasonable actions at that time based on the results, whether the actions look like publicizing the available spaces or creating a new ice rink or recreation facility.
The survey ran from June 7 to July 7.
In reviewing the feedback, one idea committee chair Mark DiGiovanni shared via email was that residents are interested in an indoor ice rink and recreation facility. However, he further explained that the committee doesn’t know what other amenities the facility would or should offer in order to meet the needs of residents.
The things known about the facility so far are that the committee would work with a private developer to obtain an ice rink. Ideally, the town would provide the land and work with the private developer in a public or private partnership.
They also want to make sure that the facility has other offerings besides just an ice rink. While they have ideas in mind like possibly a multi-purpose field, basketball courts, or a swimming pool, DiGiovanni wrote that they would take into account suggestions from the developer that seem feasible for both parties.
The committee will meet again on Tuesday, August 24 at 7 p. m. at the town hall. DiGiovanni wrote that their next task would be to determine the necessity of a follow-up survey to delve further into resident interest and satisfaction of various facility options.
They also will discuss what steps would need to be taken in order to issue a formal request for information to potential private developers for the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.