WILMINGTON — At their meeting last Wednesday night, the School Committee approved Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand’s proposal to pull in a third party consultant to assist with the middle school program review. This is work that began in February 2021 among various staff members, parents, principals, and curriculum or district leaders to recommend programmatic, schedule and structural changes to the School Committee.
Brand started by explaining that careful thought had led to him seeing the additional benefit for a consultant to add to this important work.
M. J. Byrnes asked what the proposed $10,000-15,000 budget for the consultant position would cover. He said that this would break down to possibly 10 days in total at a rate of $700-$1,000 per day.
As for the work itself, he said he envisioned this person meeting with the Steering Committee groups to ensure alignment and consistency in their work. Not only would they coach the two groups through the research stage of what middle school programs should have, they’d also help develop outreach to the right stakeholders for gathering the data comparing Wilmington to those standards.
“I would certainly hope and anticipate that outreach wouldn’t just be via survey but also via small group or community forums,” he said.
He’d expect this to pull together groups of students and staff. Then, they would assist the groups in making sense of the resulting data, developing a report, and creating the recommendations accordingly.
Byrnes also asked if the consultant would support the district with the implementation of the recommendations, which Brand said he wasn’t recommending.
David Ragsdale shared that he could see the benefit of the consultant bringing their own expertise and proposals to help shape the work of the program review.
Melissa Plowman commented that investing in understanding the middle school experience should be a priority for the district.
“I worry that recovering from COVID will be a distraction from what the steering committee is tasked with,” she said. “An objective perspective will help us keep an eye on that work.”
Jay Samaha also said that an outside opinion would be valuable, and Jesse Fennelly said that the proposal made a lot of sense.
Ragsdale gave his strong support. He said he’d like the steering committee groups to come back not just with good recommendations and plans in the end, but more so with guidance through the process so that they can see what is needed for themselves.
Jenn Bryson also shared her support for the superintendent’s suggestion. She asked Brand to give updates when the right candidate is found and what their work is going to look like so that this committee has an idea of what to expect.
Brand added that there were funds for this available under the strategic plan budgetary spending. They briefly discussed adding in a specific cap for the total amount of money to pay a consultant. However, Bryson recommended not to establish a dollar cap but to approve this amount of money with the stipulation that if it ends up costing more, Brand would return to the committee for re-approval.
With that, they voted in favor and unanimously approved the third party consultant position for between $10,000 and $15,000 from strategic plan funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.