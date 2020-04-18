WILMINGTON — Wilmington Superintendent of Schools Glenn Brand thanked director of technology and digital learning for spearheading an effort to distribute Chromebooks to elementary school students. Wilmington students of all ages are currently adjusting to remote learning in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is well understood that not every family perhaps has access to a device,” said Brand.
He noted that secondary level students already have access to Chromebooks, due to the 1:1 Chromebook program in place at Wilmington Middle School and Wilmington High School. There is no such program currently in place at the elementary schools, so families would have otherwise had to rely upon their own devices to participate in remote learning.
According to Brand, the effort undertaken by Lord and the technology and digital learning team took two weeks to implement. Staff members had gathered, cleaned, readied, and deployed 197 chromebooks as of April 8, and were scheduled to distribute another 25 the following day.
“So thank you to Ken, and his efforts,” said Brand.
Brand also highlighted the efforts of other departments in the district to ease the transition for students and their families. Food services is currently offering bagged meals for families with a grab and go curbside pickup system at Wilmington High School. Meals are offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
“A tremendous, huge thank you and shout out to Mary Palen of food services and her staff,” said Brand. “This program is growing every time it’s up and running.”
Over the course of nine days, Brand noted an average of 204 bags were served each day.
Additionally, Brand noted that individual schools were all endeavoring to continue to foster interconnectedness among the community even during the time of physical separation. Staff at the Boutwell school produced a video for their students, and 27 staff members at the Middle School are reading a chapter to students each day.
At the high school, social workers have set up virtual counseling sessions with students, and students and staff at working together to set up Instagram platforms for communication and plan a virtual spirit week.
