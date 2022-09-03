WILMINGTON — The results of an equity audit of Wilmington Public Schools were shared with the community during the School Committee last Wednesday night. The audit was completed by contractor Meg Mayo-Brown with the participation of Wilmington students and staff.
Mayo-Brown established to start the presentation that this would be a big-picture view of the report. She briefly described her own credentials as a superintendent in Fall River and Barnstable and chair of the State Board of Education Accountability and Assistance Council. She’d been contracted for the audit through the Commonwealth Consulting Agency.
The framework that they put together for the audit surrounded resources and programs. They used the Alliance for Resource Equity for structure and set out to build a data story. Then, the process involved the analysis of student data, survey responses, reviews of district documentation, and identifying themes from student focus groups. Faculty, staff, administration, and students all contributed data through various efforts.
The data was then aggregated and analyzed to identify patterns and trends.
“The findings from the audit indicate that the district is poised to engage in deep and complex work to create and sustain inclusive, culturally responsive, and affirming schools where students thrive,” Mayo-Brown said.
Trends were discovered in areas including policy and planning, teaching and learning, social and emotional learning, safe and supportive schools, family engagement, teacher and principal diversity, and school funding.
Some of the strengths that Mayo-Brown found in the data were that the district’s strategic planning establishes distinct and understandable objectives and priorities; social-emotional learning is expected and supported in all schools; the district has a multi-tiered system for academic and social emotional support and development; and funding systems are aligned with strategic priorities and student needs.
Among the opportunities established for the district were needs to explicitly develop and support culturally responsive teaching and culturally sustaining practices; invite students and families to help create district objectives and priorities to provide culturally sustaining and equitable outcomes; prioritize supportive school environments for LGBTQ+ students; and engage and support students and families to find equity issues and affirm diverse backgrounds.
The opportunities are different from the recommendations made from the audit, such as creating a vision and definition of equity; providing opportunities for students and teachers to grow relationships rooted in social-emotional learning and academics; aligning school improvement plans with tiered support system and equality in learning goals; and elevating student voice.
Mayo-Brown specifically pointed to student voice, as she noticed how students shared that they appreciated being able to discuss issues and found comfort knowing that other students had the same experiences.
Another point she emphasized was that while the district sets the tone and expectations for equity, it is inside the schools and classrooms where the work happens at the student level. Overall, she was glad to see students reflect that their teachers care about them and that they’re accepted in school communities.
School Committee member M. J. Byrnes commented that the report was understandable and well-organized and she’d be interested to see how the district prioritizes the recommendations.
Stephen Turner wondered if any areas or recommendations were suggested or particularly exciting for schools to implement first. Mayo-Brown suggested instead that schools consider what work they can get started while the district begins defining educational equity and setting strategic direction.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson asked what the School Committee could do with the recommendations. Mayo-Brown proposed that they could be involved with defining equity and setting vision while administration does things like figuring out priorities from the recommendations and convening groups of educators to make action plans.
Bryson reflected on the results showing that LGBTQ+ students don’t feel safe and supported at school as one of the key takeaways. Mayo-Brown noted that instruction recognizing and explicitly talking about diversity and affirming students’ identities and backgrounds may help.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand proposed that the committee unpack the data and take the next year to identify items to be put into the next strategic plan, perhaps starting with the Equity Subcommittee. This would include input from the extended leadership team.
He also suggested that school principals could use this report in their school improvement plan presentations for the committee’s Oct. 12 meeting.
Bryson acknowledged that equity for all Wilmington students is what drives their work and thanked Mayo-Brown for the report.
