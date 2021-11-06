WILMINGTON — With the Massachusetts Association of School Committees conference fast approaching, the School Committee continued their discussions of the resolutions they held at the previous meeting last Wednesday night. These would be promoted during the conference by each School Committee representative should they have their respective committee’s support of the resolution or argue for proposed changes.
The resolutions they already approved were about the homework gap and wi-fi internet access, the IDEA Full-Funding Act, recess, and electric school busses.
Discussion began with the resolution about zero tolerance policies. School Committee member M. J. Byrnes commented that she still wanted zero tolerance policies to be an option for things like bullying and violent, criminal, or drug-related issues.
Melissa Plowman responded that the resolution emphasized to her restorative justice policies over zero tolerance policies, without excluding the importance of discipline. She thought this would provide students the best chance.
Jay Samaha mentioned that zero tolerance policies haven’t been very effective.
“Through research, there are a lot of other ways we can deal with discipline issues,” he said.
He also said he didn’t read it as banning zero tolerance policies all together, just prompting additional options.
Byrnes repeated that zero tolerance policies should be considered for certain offenses.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson quoted the resolution directly as saying, “whenever possible over the use of zero tolerance policies.”
“In those cases where it is the mandate, we’re going to do zero tolerance,” she said. “In other cases, we’ll rehabilitate and keep students learning.”
David Ragsdale also said that it would still be allowed to suspend students for safety reasons.
They ended up voting to approve the resolution.
Regarding the resolution on alternatives to MCAS, the main issue Byrnes brought up was that she wanted to see an actual alternative researched and presented. Bryson replied that this resolution was just in support of creating a commission to do so. They approved this resolution also.
They next considered the resolution around School Committees and receivership.
Ragsdale stated that he couldn’t see how this resolution and the receivership law could coexist.
“Having the receivership under the authority of the School Committee seems to be a contradiction,” he said.
Byrnes said she’d prefer if the School Committee kept some of the authority for things like policy creation and authority over the budget. She asked, if the resolution went forward, what authority would be taken away.
Ragsdale answered that it would be related to the budget.
Samaha, however, spoke to the intent of the resolution.
“I’m not a fan of receivership,” he said. “I don’t think it’s an effective approach.”
Jesse Fennelly shared that he could agree with the law changing, but didn’t think a School Committee resolution was the right way to effect that change.
The vote to approve this resolution failed without enough votes.
Then they discussed the resolution about the use of Native American mascots.
Similarly to his previous opinion, Fennelly said that he agreed with the concept, but didn’t think it was an issue for School Committees to handle.
Byrnes reminded the committee of the option to take no position. She said she’d personally be OK voting either way, but she wanted to be mindful of those to whom the resolution would directly impact.
“I feel very strongly about supporting,” said Bryson. “I think it’s dangerous to say it doesn’t affect me.”
She said that using these mascots is racist and offensive.
Samaha agreed with Bryson.
“You can’t say that you’re an equitable, welcoming school community with a racist mascot.”
Ragsdale opposed, saying that a mascot isn’t necessarily inherently racist.
“It’s odd that a state named after a Native American tribe would say that no school district is permitted to do this,” he said.
Plowman shared the same concern about making a state mandate in this case.
Bryson referenced a call from the American Psychological Association to remove Native American mascots completely.
“Even some things that we would consider to not be problems could be quite negative,” she continued.
When it came down to the vote, there were not enough votes in favor, so they did not approve supporting this resolution.
The committee had already begun discussing the resolution about dedicated funding for school-based clinics and services at the Oct. 13 meeting, but they continued here. Byrnes clarified that the intent of the resolution was to find direct resources for students while maintaining student privacy.
Plowman said that she spoke to a district administrator from a district with a mental health-based clinic who only had good things to say. She asked the rest of the committee to explain how they read the resolution to further calm her concerns.
Ragsdale said he thought it was deliberately vague so that it could be used in a variety of ways for students.
Byrnes commented she liked the idea of community-based supports that could also be available for staff and families.
Samaha explained that he saw it as supporting proposals for the establishment of funding for school-based physical and mental health clinics and services. Plowman replied that these were helpful thoughts and she was prepared to vote to approve.
After that, Byrnes brought up issues of applying the resolution to Wilmington.
“We don’t have space to set up a mental health clinic within the high school,” she said. “Would we not qualify for possible funding for that reason?”
She also asked about funding beyond that potentially provided by the state.
Samaha responded to say that this level of detail could only be written in the proposals and not established by the resolution itself. The committee then voted in favor of this resolution.
