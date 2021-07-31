August is the time for the blues. Not the musical blues, the delicious ones — blueberries. Wild native blueberries are a real treat, and increasingly rare. There are still a few spots where the blues can be found.
Every summer, kids would come down the street with blueberries for sale, 50 cents a quart. They never made a sale at the Neilson house, though. Not only were there three boys willing to pick some berries, but we had our own blueberry field next door.
Somebody in earlier times had transplanted several wild blueberry bushes into a small field. It was a little patch of heaven, right there on High Street.
They were most high-bush plants with a few low-bush. And then there was one middle-sized bush that had grown into a ring. It was the perfect place for a youngster to sit down for a feast of exceptionally tasty dark blueberries.
Picking a quart of blueberries, though, was extremely difficult. A few would land in the basket, but it was more likely that they would land in the mouth.
It took a quart of blueberries to make a pie, and mama always made a double batch. So daddy made us a deal. If there were two quarts of blueberries on the table when he came home, we could go fishing.
There was one cultivated blueberry bush at the edge of our backyard. While the berries were large and a nice shade of blue, they couldn’t match the flavor of the wild berries in the field.
Across the back of our blueberry field was a well-worn path leading to the yard of Howard and Emma Cates, and continuing up the hill to our grandparents’. “Granfa” Gus Norton had set out a half-dozen cultivated bushes across the east end of his garden, but they never did well, probably because of nearby conifers. There was also a raspberry patch, a row of rhubarb and an asparagus bed.
Then in 1956, the Cateses moved to Hathaway Acres and we moved into the house on the other side of the blueberry field. We could still pick all we wanted. That changed two years later when my grandfather sold the field to some neighbors who wanted to build a new house.
It was heartbreaking to see the bushes dug up and burned. All that were left were a couple of huckleberry bushes at the side of the field.
Today’s store-bought berries, while acceptable, simply do not measure up to the wild varieties. Hybridization has brought to market several varieties that are big and beautiful. But flavor is the neglected element. While there is a temptation to call them cardboard, that goes a bit too far. They aren’t that bad, if you’ve never tasted the wild ones.
