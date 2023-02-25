WILMINGTON — Last Wednesday, the School Committee held their fiscal year 2024 budget hearing before they received updates from the middle and high school representatives and reviewed next year’s school calendar.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand opened the budget hearing by contributing the presentation to the entire team who worked on it.
He reminded the committee of the guidelines he gave: providing appropriate funding for essential services and programs, finalizing the fiscal-related recommendations from the Walker Report, supporting the implementation of subject-related curriculum and instruction, and continuing professional development for teachers.
He also mentioned the budget drivers for this year including expanding student needs, contractual obligations, special education tuitions, transportation costs, and the end of COVID-19 grants.
There was also an explanation of how the number of general education teachers have decreased over the years while the district had been hiring more special education and educational assistants, showing staffing decline at a different rate from enrollment decline due to the increasing needs of students.
“Meeting the complex and increasingly challenging needs of our students is more difficult across many smaller schools,” Brand noted.
Overall, the budget increased 3.75 percent from fiscal year 2023 to over $47 million.
School Committee member M.J. Byrnes said that she appreciated the commitment put in to create the budget. She commented that it seemed to be robust and common sense while still sufficing to meet staff needs. Jay Samaha commended their ability to provide a conservative budget that meets student needs.
Jesse Fennelly asked what the typical budget increase is. Assistant Superintendent of Administration and Finance Paul Ruggiero answered that it usually starts around four percent but gets cut by the town to an average of 3.61 percent.
“We’re doing the best we can with what we’re given,” Ruggiero said.
David Ragsdale said he hopes the Finance Committee will be able to support it. Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson thanked Brand for the enrollment comparison especially.
Next, the committee received updates from their middle and high school representatives. Updates from the middle school included high school representatives introducing various clubs at lunch, core class recommendations, a Students Against Destructive Decisions poster campaign, the black history quilt, and a pickleball tournament.
The high school representatives mentioned recent events such as an environmental club campaign against car idling, National Honors Society invites, mock trial, the Black History Month celebration, and clubs visiting the middle school.
Two notable items that came before them for vote were the WHS course selection and program of studies and an out-of-state French field trip with Joanne Veliz. They voted to table the course selection decision but approved the French trip.
As the committee conducted their first reading of the 2023-2024 school year calendar, Brand highlighted that the presented calendar was similar to this year with Dec. 22 as a half day.
Stephen Turner commented that Jan. 2 seemed like a little soon to go back to learning, but Ragsdale said he opposed this suggestion because winter break is already 10 days long.
Ragsdale went on to display opposition for Dec. 22 as a half day. He suggested that the day was skipped by many students and families this past year because Christmas Eve was a Saturday.
Byrnes asked for the absenteeism rate for the day before Christmas break over the past few years for the next reading of the calendar.
Samaha asked if there could be more alignment with half days across schools so that elementary and middle school have half days on the same days. Elliott replied saying that they could bring the proposed dates back for consideration, but splitting up parent-teacher conferences among schools may allow families to make a shorter commitment.
Samaha also proposed that Columbus Day be renamed to Indigenous Peoples’ Day, referencing other nearby towns that recognize this holiday. Turner agreed that it would be better not to celebrate a figure representing death. Bryson also shared her support for the change.
Ragsdale lastly commented that he wants the first week of school to be longer than two days, although he still sees the value of holding two days of professional development for staff at the beginning of the year. Brand answered that this would require starting the school year after Labor Day, which would place the last day of school on June 17 with no extra snow days.
High school student representative Audrey LaConte came back to the committee proposing a Student Advisory Committee of three to five students who would work together to prepare for the committee meetings and have their chair sit on the School Committee. She explained that the ability for a student to sit on the committee without voting power was already written in the policy.
The committee shared their support for the proposal. They said that the student perspective in their agenda items would be key. Bryson suggested that the committee could be flexible to the items that the high school representative would care to comment on. She said they’d be welcome at the next meeting.
The fiscal year 2024 SEEM Collaborative budget was provided to the committee for review. Ragsdale said that this group provides all kinds of advantages to the town including expense reduction.
Lastly, Brand included that the MSBA process for the new Wildwood School was moving forward rapidly as they seek a designer to be selected in February and a contract to be in place in April.
The next School Committee meeting will be on March 8 at 7 p.m.
