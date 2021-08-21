WILMINGTON — Wilmington Public School’s universal mask mandate for all students and staff remains in effect from last year, per the School Committee meeting on Monday night. The committee met to consider what COVID-19 mitigation strategies would be followed for the upcoming school year to start in September and possibly vote in an updated version of the policy.
The decision for whether masks should be enforced had been left up to local school districts without any federal or state mask mandates being set, even as current COVID-19 cases are higher than they were at this time last year.
A number of residents sent in written comments or prepared public comments for the meeting. Several in-person comments questioned the effectiveness of mask wearing in general to prevent the spread of viruses. These residents also brought up the negative impact of masks on children’s ability to learn, engage, and interact with their teachers and classmates.
One went so far as to claim that prolonged mask wearing could lead to psychological impacts from oxygen deficiency. It was clear from these comments they especially didn’t like that the members of the School Committee would be the ones making this decision instead of parents. The meeting was interrupted more than once by members of the public expressing their dissatisfaction for the situation.
Some public comments, mostly the written ones, pleaded with the School Committee to continue the mask mandate. These residents stressed the responsibility everyone has to protect the entire community, especially the immunocompromised and students who aren’t eligible for the vaccine yet. They referenced the increase in transmission of the Delta variant and the various recommendations from the Center for Disease Control, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Department of Public Health, and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for different levels of mask wearing indoors and at school.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand began by explaining the differences between the school district’s requirements and guidance for the fall. A requirement from DESE made earlier this year says that school districts must hold full time in-person instruction for all students five days per week. He mentioned that remote learning is not an option whatsoever, and later he said they would need to make a plan in case of students needing to quarantine.
The recommendations from DESE and DPH for the fall strongly recommend that all students grades kindergarten through six and any unvaccinated students and staff wear masks indoors. The CDC and AAP, however, recommend that regardless of vaccination status, everyone over the age of two should wear masks indoors at school.
Brand established that administration’s goals are to have five days of full-time learning in person, and to resume offering all of their regular programs, services, and extracurricular offerings to all students. With all students present in person, they would aim to keep three feet distance between students and staff in classrooms and during lunch. Students and staff will be required to wear masks on busses, but there isn’t any mask mandate for sports.
He also shared that according to the Wilmington Board of Health, only 46 percent of students age 12-15 and 47 percent of students age 16-19 are fully vaccinated.
As for the WPS face covering policy, he said that last year’s policy for masks in school would remain in effect until a revised version is approved. The proposed revisions for that night held the same universal mask mandate for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status.
After meeting with the town’s Emergency Management Team, which included various health and public safety professionals), it was their recommendation to continue this guidance with the minor updates and universal mask wearing for this year.
The conversation then shifted to questions for Wilmington School Physician Dr. Mark Curdo and Nursing Director Doreen Crowe. Curdo referenced data that today’s COVID-19 infections are 10 times higher than they were last year. He named some of the reasons they recommended universal masking, including the difficulty of confirming vaccination status; the 80-85 percent efficacy of the vaccine against the Delta variant; and the highly contagious rate of its spread.
He cleared up confusion from public comments that the data points to COVID-19 being droplet-spread, which masks are helping to catch before they can spread. He also mentioned that this past year, students showed record low numbers of head colds, ear infections, the flu, and hand, foot, and mouth disease, which they believed to be due to social distancing, hand washing, and face coverings.
Melissa Plowman asked if there was a situation where not being exposed to these things would make a student’s immune system underdeveloped. He replied that they would be more susceptible due to lack of exposure, but their immune systems would still fully develop. He also said that studies haven’t shown any difference in students’ oxygen or carbon dioxide levels with mask wearing.
“The only piece that I tended to see increase was a lot of anxiety and social anxiety,” he continued.
Jenn Bryson wondered if wearing a mask would impact contact tracing or quarantines. Curdo answered that only vaccinations, not face masks, are a determining factor in whether someone exposed to COVID-19 has to quarantine.
“Universal masking is going to help significantly reduce the spread of Delta,” he maintained.
The committee’s main issues with adopting this revised policy were that the situation seemed to be fluid and the policy didn’t reflect any metrics or guidelines for parents to know when the mask mandate would end.
David Ragsdale said, “Parents want to know that masks will come off the moment that we think it’s not necessary.”
They seemed to agree that the policy should see regular revisions and shared hesitation to adopt it in its current state.
Regarding metrics or guidelines, Crowe and Curdo were both reluctant to give specific numbers to be placed in the policy.
“I don’t think anybody is going to give us those metrics in this situation,” said M. J. Byrnes.
Plowman pressed Curdo as to why, and he explained that an epidemiologist would be best equipped to provide an answer for when it would be appropriate to take away a mask mandate.
They also wanted to see the policy potentially encourage and incentivize students and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Plowman suggested that there could be more creative ways to track what students and staff were vaccinated instead of just agreeing that it would be too hard and making everyone wear a mask.
Ragsdale wanted to deliver on the promise of an end to masks for students and staff who were willing to be vaccinated. Curdo noted that only as high as 50 percent of parents of children aged 12-16 said they would have them vaccinated.
Despite these concerns, there was desire from the committee members to give some sort of framework for the administration to use in preparing for schools to open in just two weeks.
“We’d be setting ourselves up to not be able to open up full time if we didn’t give Dr. Brand and his team the ability to move forward from tonight without direction,” Jo Newhouse said.
Plowman later added she hoped that folks could understand the challenging situation they were put in having to make this decision.
When it came time to vote on the revised policy, the committee overwhelmingly abstained from the vote, and the revisions failed. They discussed that in this situation, the current universal mask mandate from 2020 would remain in effect. They agreed to send the policy back to the policy subcommittee for revisions within the next few days and invited anyone to send in any language that they’d like to see included.
Brand reasoned that the administration could plan to follow both the DESE and CDC guidance even though they were notably different.
Plowman added, “My takeaway tonight is that one of the alternative policies would include optional masking for vaccinated students.”
Byrnes maintained that she wouldn’t be in favor of that change before the meeting ended. The implication was that the committee could be adding another meeting before their regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday, Aug. 25.
