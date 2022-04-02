One winter about 100 years ago, Alfred and Alice Allen needed to have a new septic system installed. They contracted with Peter Neilson, a stone mason, to do the job. Winter work for masons was quite scarce. The cold weather presented a few problems.
At one point in the excavation, Pete found that blasting would be needed. He had worked with dynamite many times and knew that it needed to be warm. He also knew that it had to have blasting caps to set it off.
His jalopy didn’t have a heater, and he needed to warm up the dynamite. So he knocked at the back door and asked Mrs. Allen if her oven was warm. It would be a reasonable guess that they had a wood stove in the kitchen. Yes, it was warm. He asked if he could place a bag in the oven. She consented.
Pete went back to work in the yard. He and a helper drilled holes for the dynamite.
Several minutes later, he again tapped at the back door and asked for the bag. Mrs. Allen gave it to him, and asked what was in it. Perhaps she thought it was his lunch.
"Oh, just dynamite,” he said.
The Allens lived on Burlington Avenue near Chestnut Street. He became town treasurer in 1941 after the retirement of Frank Eames.
Pete Neilson was the father of Capt. Larz Neilson, the founder of the Town Crier. He was the first immigrant to hold elective office in Wilmington, serving on the School Committee and as a library trustee for many years. As a trustee, he had unlimited borrowing privileges at the library, with no fines.
Every winter, he would have a stack of books next to his chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.