WILMINGTON — The School Committee meeting brought debate and contention during their second reading of the 2023-2024 school year calendar last Wednesday night as they discussed changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day and changing the day before winter break to a full day of school.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand provided the committee with a range of examples of what other districts have done relative to the issue of celebrating Columbus Day, including no change, removing the name and just using “holiday” or “no school,” and Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Jesse Fennelly pointed out that Columbus Day might be mentioned in some of their union contracts. Brand suggested that those could be changed using a memorandum of agreement.
M.J. Byrnes suggested that changing the holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day could alienate some in the community.
“Some of the presidents of the US were slaveowners and we still have Presidents’ Day,” she mentioned.
She wanted to honor the community members who celebrate their Italian heritage on Columbus Day. She proposed using both holiday names or just using “holiday.”
Stephen Turner shared that in his opinion there is a difference between celebrating Italian heritage and celebrating Christopher Columbus.
“As part of educating children and having them understand and be empathetic, not calling it Indigenous Peoples’ Day is problematic,” he said.
Audrey LaConte, the high school representative on the committee, said she anticipated the change of holiday name bringing more celebration and learning about Native American and indigenous cultures.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson proposed that allowing the holiday in honor of Christopher Columbus indicates that the district doesn’t oppose Columbus’ actions.
Jay Samaha suggested that the district find other ways to celebrate Italian-American history, such as Italian American History Month in October, or incorporating Italian heritage into the new holiday name.
David Ragsdale cautioned the committee from being divisive where they don’t have to be. He suggested they simply use “holiday” or “no school” for this day.
Melissa Plowman agreed that she didn’t want this issue to become political. She proposed including both holiday names on the schedule.
LaConte challenged the committee to let the town be ahead of the state and federal governments in terms of changing the holiday name.
Bryson maintained her opinion that they should change the name to acknowledge indigenous people in connection to their strategic plan and equity goals. She proposed two new versions of the calendar be created to reflect options with name changes for their next meeting where they would vote on the matter.
Ragsdale then recalled his opinion from the first reading where he suggested the last day before winter break be made into a full day of school. Brand gave them information on the absenteeism on that day compared to the day before February break.
A few committee members supported keeping the half day, saying that traveling for Christmas is unavoidable. The vote on amending to a full day passed 4-3.
The first two public comments that night spoke in favor of exchanging Columbus Day for Indigenous Peoples’ Day. The first commenter recognized that Italian Americans began observing the holiday as a way to emphasize that they were part of the start of the United States.
She also referenced stories of how Columbus and his brothers enslaved, brutalized, and murdered local populations to the point where they were returned to their home country and imprisoned. She suggested finding another way to celebrate Italian heritage and avoid idolizing someone responsible for murder.
The second resident brought up atrocities committed by Columbus including imprisonment and rape of women, selling people into slavery, and beheading Native American leaders.
“What are we saying to Indigenous peoples by celebrating a man who represented rape and torture for their ancestors?” She asked.
She urged the committee to change the holiday to celebrate a more deserving group of people.
The committee allowed further public comments as more community members joined the meeting later that night to oppose the changing of the holiday name.
Kevin Caira claimed that there are many false books and claims about Columbus, including that he enslaved indigenous people. He suggested that Columbus made friends with the Taino natives he encountered. He wanted to see Columbus celebrated for his navigation skills, discovering the continent, and starting the immigration to the new world.
Another resident shared that she felt offended by the idea of removing the celebration of Italian-American heritage of which she was proud. She recalled a similar conversation that happened last year which brought feedback from the community and led to no change in the schedule.
The last commenter suggested the holiday honor all peoples and express both sides instead of swapping celebrating one for the other.
