Building Inspector George Hooper and building Owners Project Manager Dan Pallotta shared updates with the Select Board on Tuesday night regarding the new senior center and town hall/school administration building.
Beginning with the senior center, Pallotta detailed the work that went into the current plan including looking at existing and future space needs, interior and exterior design, shape of the building, and floor plan creation. He explained that the Senior Center Building Committee had sent newsletters and mailings, created videos, and held 27 public meetings to help residents stay informed. Among next steps, he mentioned a public information session on November 2nd, and the Special Town Meeting to be followed by design development, bids for construction, building, and moving into the new building. The proposed cost for the senior center amounted to $17,264,561, not including the money appropriated for the feasibility study.
The board shared their appreciation for the efforts of the inspector, OPM, and building committee. Select Chair Judy O’Connell said that the new senior center will shape the community and be a great investment in people and families here.
The presenters next showed the plans for a 3-story town hall and school administration building, to be built into the hill below the current senior center. The floor plan includes space for town offices, school administration, and large meeting areas. It also keeps over an acre of open space and room for the 4th of July celebration in the parking lot. With similar future steps as the senior center, the town hall/school admin building would cost $36,880,766 excluding the feasibility study money already appropriated.
Board member Lilia Maselli addressed potential negativity about the town hall/school admin building in particular. “I do want to say that if it does not pass, it doesn’t mean [the building’s] not going to cost us money,” she said. She maintained that the town and school department’s employees deserve to work in better facilities.
Town Manager Jeff Hull agreed with Maselli’s sentiment, naming issues with the town hall such as the heating system and roof replacement, along with mobility issues at the Roman House. He suggested that these buildings would still not suffice for their needs even with renovations.
Board member Gary DePalma indicated his opposition of the new town hall/school admin building. “I feel that we should turn down town hall until the schools and a new fire substation are squared away,” he said. In doing so, he referenced a proposed $5 million temporary renovation to the Wildwood, to which O’Connell replied that this number hadn’t been confirmed. She also called out the fact that the town did not have any land for the fire substation currently. DePalma later suggested that the town has been talking about but not acting on the idea for a fire substation since 1962.
Hull took a moment to speak to two premises: that the town administration could work remotely, and that the town has simply let its buildings deteriorate. He established that there is value to a physical presence with departments like recreation, and the town’s annual budget at town meeting is constantly tapped into to improve the elementary schools.
The board allowed public comment at that time, and residents spoke mostly against the town hall/school admin building. The first, a representative from the Parent and Guardian Advocates for Wilmington, MA Schools, proposed that this plan also address the short term and long term needs at the Wildwood School. The second resident in attendance questioned whether the town has really thought long-term about all of the schools needing updates together instead of taking projects one at a time.
Hooper in turn referenced the Facilities Master Plan which looked at every building and when it could be renovated. Select board member Kevin Caira also vouched for the depth and thoughtfulness of the FMP, which is available online.
Another commenter asked fellow residents not to be surprised when it costs another $200 million to update the other elementary schools in town. The last commenter stated the opinion that the schools should be the top priority now, especially considering that property values are tied to the state of schools. She maintained that voting down the new town hall/school admin building doesn’t devalue the work of town hall or school administration employees.
O’Connell clarified that the work done so far was a direct result of Town Meeting approval for a feasibility study. She also mentioned that the board recognizes the town’s need to invest in its schools and keep students out of hazardous situations. She invited residents to attend the Special Town Meeting on November 19th and bring their feedback and opinions on these projects there.
