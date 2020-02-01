WILMINGTON — This month, the Wilmington Ice Rink and Recreational Facilities Committee met to further their search to providing a public ice rink for the Town of Wilmington.
Although the committee has been researching a long-term solution for a much needed ice facility for the town, the clock is now ticking for a resolution.
Currently, the Wilmington Youth Hockey and the Wilmington High School Hockey programs use the Ristuccia Rink, owned by Richard Gallant, but both programs have been informed that rink time accessibility would be diminishing over the next two years.
According to Wilmington Ice Rink Committee Chairperson and WHS assistant hockey coach, Mark DiGiovanni, the high school program’s rink time would not be immediately affected, but the Wilmington Youth Hockey program will feel the impact sooner rather than later.
Currently, Wilmington Youth Hockey has been in discussion with Gallant, and he has been cooperative with Wilmington Youth Hockey leaders, but the WYH president, Scott Audette, is actively looking for alternative options for rink time in the area.
Gallant is also the owner of the Islander Hockey program. Recently, the Islanders have lost rink time at another facility, and now may need to use Ristuccia Rink to fill that void.
Owner Gallant was unavailable for comment.
The committee has been exploring the best avenue for the town to take to solve the ice rink problem. They have considered finding another existing rink, partnering with other towns or programs, or building the town's own rink, either by themselves or partnering with a private developer.
“I think the most realistic way would be to build on town owned land, and lease to a private developer,” said DiGiovanni.
DiGiovanni explained that the committee’s decision is based on the fact that the town has other financial obligations to the community, and the committee would like to avoid a large tax burden to the citizens for the purpose of the ice rink.
The committee members are also inspired by the success of the Wellesley Sport Center, which is run by a private entity but in partnership with the Town of Wellesley, ensuring that their town programs get first priority.
As of yet, there are no real numbers for what taxpayers can expect to pay for this endeavor, and no real time frame that has been set for this project.
There have also been no specific developers that have been approached, only a general outreach as to who may want to partner with the town on this project.
The committee is clear that they want to move forward with providing the community with a town ice rink, and move away from the thought of partnering with another existing rink.
DiGiovanni stated, “We don’t want to put the town in the situation we are in now, again.”
Town Engineer, Paul Alunni has provided information to the committee for the feasibility of building a rink on approximately 10 different sites.
DiGiovanni hopes that the committee can narrow it down to three or four sites and rank them from 1 to 4 at the next meeting which will be held on Feb. 3, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.
