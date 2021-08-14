WILMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen now has an open seat, and the Town of Wilmington will be holding a special election in September to fill it.
As of Aug. 10, there are two candidates running for the position, Mark Nelson and Judy O'Connell.
On Thursday, Sept. 2, the polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voting will take place in various locations around Wilmington based on precinct.
Precincts 1 and 2 will be voting at the Boutwell School, located on 17 Boutwell St.
3 and 4 will vote at the Wildwood School, which is located at 182 Wildwood St.
Finally, Precincts 5 and 6 will be voting at the Town Hall, which is on 121 Glen Road.
For those who want to register in time to vote in the election, the deadline is Aug. 13, and the office of the Town Clerk will be open until 8 p.m. on that day.
The Town Clerk, Christine Conway, sent out a press release that, in addition to the above information, outlined what those who want to vote absentee should do in order to do so.
“Applications for mailed ballots must be received in the Office of Town Clerk by Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at 5 p.m. Absentee ballots are available over the counter for eligible voters in the Office of Town Clerk through Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at noon.”
Additionally, Conway noted that eligibility for absentee voting has temporarily stretched out to include reasons such as:
“physical disability any person taking precautions related to COVID-19 in response to a declared state of emergency or guidance from a medical professional, local or state health official or any civil authority.”
Per usual, other eligible reasons for absentee voting include religious observance and being out of town on election day during the voting hours.
Conway finally added a note of instruction for those who end up in quarantine during the election that still want to participate.
“Voters who wish to vote but have been instructed by a medical professional or a local or state health official to self-quarantine in their home beginning after noon on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 should call the Office of Town Clerk at the number below (978-658-2030).”
Those who want links to absentee voting registration, mail-in ballots, and more information can find it on the Town of Wilmington website (www.wilmingtonma.gov), under the Town Clerk section, or call the Town Clerk’s office at 978-658-2030.
As it always has been, participating in local elections, even at a town level, is crucial in bringing about changes you may want to see in the world around you. Voting is the foundation of democracy, change, and innovation, so make sure if you are eligible to vote, you do so.
