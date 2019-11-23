The Town Crier in the distant past had a story about a man named Carter who burned down his barn, threatening to shoot firemen who came to put out the fire. This was in Burlington, not far from the Wilmington town line.
As written by Capt. Larz Neilson, Wilmington selectman Herb Barrows approached him, complimented him on his shooting skills, and said he needed some woodchucks shot. Carter accepted, saying he’d go get his rifle. Barrows suggested they go to breakfast first. Once he had Carter in the wagon, he didn’t stop until he was at the Danvers State Hospital.
As good as the story was, it somewhat different than the contemporary article which was reported in the Boston Globe on July 30, 1911.
Alvin Carter, living in the old Stephen Carter house on Wilmington Road, had been unstable for some time. His housekeeper became so afraid of him that she left, on July 10, the Globe reported. That evening, neighbors became quite concerned as they heard shrieks, loud talking and maniacal laughter, along with breaking glass and the splintering of furniture and household effects.
The neighbors summoned Dr. George Dodge, a Wilmington physician. Dr. Dodge waited until mid-morning before calling on Carter. Anticipating trouble, he contacted Wilmington Chief of Police W.E. Swain and Woburn probation officer Dennis Walsh for assistance. The doctor then proceeded to Carter’s house, alone.
The scene was quiet until Carter came to the door. He was holding a shotgun leveled at the doctor’s chest. Carter pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire.
The doctor quickly rushed at Carter, and the two men began grappling. Carter swung his gun as a club, but the doctor managed to dodge. The fight took them into the yard, where Carter was finally disarmed.
Carter quickly broke away and ran into a shed connected to the house. Very soon, smoke began to appear from the eaves. Neighbors managed to save a few heirlooms and furniture from the house and were able to keep the fire from the nearby barn. Before long, though, flames spread and consumed the entire house.
Carter had quieted down after he set the fire. Chief Swain of Wilmington arrived with Probation Officer Walsh to find Dr. Dodge standing guard over a subdued Carter. However, when it was proposed that he be taken to the Danvers State Hospital, he again became violent. At one point, he took off a shoe and threw it at Chief Swain. The shoe grazed Swain’s head, but it hit a wall, it made a dent. It took all three men to load him into the car. Carter fought all the way to Danvers.
The Globe reported that people who knew Carter could not give any reason for his insanity. He had always been a quiet, reasonable person.
Barrows, a Wilmington selectman at the time of the incident, may have responded to it. Capt. Larz Neilson wrote his version of the story after talking with Barrows sometime in the 1950s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.