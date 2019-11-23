Town Crier

The Town Crier in the distant past had a story about a man named Car­ter who burned down his barn, threatening to shoot firemen who came to put out the fire. This was in Burlington, not far from the Wilmington town line.

As written by Capt. Larz Neilson, Wilmington sel­ectman Herb Barrows ap­proached him, complimented him on his shooting skills, and said he needed some woodchucks shot. Carter accepted, say­ing he’d go get his rifle. Barrows suggested they go to breakfast first. Once he had Carter in the wagon, he didn’t stop until he was at the Danvers State Hos­pital.

As good as the story was, it somewhat different than the contemporary article which was reported in the Boston Globe on July 30, 1911.

Alvin Carter, living in the old Stephen Carter house on Wilmington Road, had been unstable for some time. His housekeeper be­came so afraid of him that she left, on July 10, the Globe reported. That even­ing, neighbors became quite concerned as they heard shrieks, loud talking and maniacal laughter, along with breaking glass and the splintering of furniture and household ef­fects.

The neighbors summon­ed Dr. George Dodge, a Wil­mington physician. Dr. Dodge waited until mid-morning before calling on Carter. Anticipating trouble, he contacted Wilming­ton Chief of Police W.E. Swain and Woburn probation officer Dennis Walsh for assistance. The doctor then proceeded to Carter’s house, alone.

The scene was quiet un­til Carter came to the door. He was holding a shotgun leveled at the doctor’s chest. Carter pul­led the trigger, but the gun did not fire.

The doctor quickly rush­ed at Carter, and the two men began grappling. Car­ter swung his gun as a club, but the doctor managed to dodge. The fight took them into the yard, where Carter was finally disarmed.

Carter quickly broke away and ran into a shed connected to the house. Very soon, smoke began to appear from the eaves. Neighbors managed to save a few heirlooms and furniture from the house and were able to keep the fire from the nearby barn. Before long, though, flames spread and consumed the entire house.

Carter had quieted down after he set the fire. Chief Swain of Wilmington ar­rived with Probation Of­ficer Walsh to find Dr. Dodge standing guard over a subdued Carter. However, when it was proposed that he be taken to the Danvers State Hos­pi­tal, he again became violent. At one point, he took off a shoe and threw it at Chief Swain. The shoe grazed Swain’s head, but it hit a wall, it made a dent. It took all three men to load him into the car. Car­ter fought all the way to Danvers.

The Globe reported that people who knew Carter could not give any reason for his insanity. He had always been a quiet, reasonable person.

Barrows, a Wilmington selectman at the time of the incident, may have responded to it. Capt. Larz Neilson wrote his version of the story after talking with Barrows sometime in the 1950s.

