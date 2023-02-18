Town Crier

WILMINGTON — At the Select Board meeting on Monday night, Sena­tor Barry Finegold and Representative David Robertson provided up­dates for the board on a variety of important is­sues. Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell introduced Finegold as Wil­mington’s newest senator.

Finegold formally in­troduced himself also, as­suring residents that he’d listen and support any needs and issues no matter how small. He asked the board to tell himself and Robertson how they could help with the board’s initiatives.

O’Connell explained that she invited Finegold and Robertson that night to provide the board a chance to ask them questions. She first asked for an update on the Olin Su­perfund Site.

Robertson answered that the remediation entered the next step of hydrology. He mentioned that there had been a public comment period, during which they sent a letter to the Environmental Protec­tion Agency and the De­partment of Environmen­tal Protection asking them to hold the companies to blame to the highest standard.

O’Connell then asked about the plans for redevelopment on the site. Town Manager Jeff Hull replied saying that New England Transrail, or Wilmington Woburn In­ter­modal, is looking to re­develop the property for warehousing.

“My understanding is that once an agreement is reached, the proposed development would look to proceed,” he said.

Next, the chair asked about housing choice and the DHCD guidelines where Wilmington is considered an “MBTA community.” Finegold said, in his opinion, Wilming­ton seems to be moving in the right direction to prioritize affordable hous­ing where other towns aren’t. He identified the potential of increased funds at stake if Wilming­ton weren’t to continue forward in the compliance process.

Robertson said that he was frustrated with the initial DHCD guidelines at first. He showed concern for the infrastructure required with in­creased development but agreed that Wilmington is doing the right things. He later clarified that the units don’t need to be built, but just allowed via zoning.

Kevin Caira asked the pair if they voted in fa­vor of the housing choice bill, and they both de­clared that they voted in favor due to other benefits in the bill such as mu­nicipal bailouts and federal funding.

Another issue O’Connell asked the delegation about was the Conser­vation Commission ap­peal of Princeton Proper­ties’ approval, which al­lowed other 40B projects to be passed because the affordable housing units from Princeton Proper­ties weren’t added into Wil­mington’s numbers.

She suggested that these have “changed the shape of Wilmington.”

Finegold agreed that the process was frustrating and that it seemed unfair for just a few folks to make the decisions for thousands of people. Rob­ertson said that he, too, wanted to see the Prince­ton Properties units count, but he wasn’t sure if this required a legislative change. Finegold assured the board that they could report back on this matter.

Gary DePalma later ex­pressed a similar sentiment with the process, placing blame on the state and on Mass Hous­ing, and the fact that there was limited opportunity for the community as a whole to comment.

With the MBTA, O’Con­nell expressed concern that they couldn’t im­prove at the rate requir­ed in Wilmington’s de­vel­opments. Finegold said in his response that de­creased ridership brought issues to the MBTA.

In the meantime, Fine­gold said that he hoped an increase in commercial business could les­sen the burden on taxpayers. He also mentioned that the town could expect an increase in chapters 70 and 90 funds next year, though that wouldn’t be stable.

Robertson added that the Massachusetts Gener­al Law 40c could potentially provide some tax relief.

Greg Bendel asked for updates on Route 38 and Butters Row and the MSBA process for the Wildwood School. Rob­ertson shared that the Butters Row project was nearing the end of its design stage but had is­sues getting the bonds issued.

Regarding the MSBA, Finegold said that the reimbursement rate may be closer to the cost per foot but not as high as the rates with the high school.

Relatedly, O’Connell ask­ed if they knew of any state funding that the town could use for the senior center, town hall/school admin building, or fire substation, which they didn’t.

Lilia Maselli asked how the board could support the delegation. Robert­son said they should continue to reach out and champion their priorities and initiatives as they were already doing.

