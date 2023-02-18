WILMINGTON — At the Select Board meeting on Monday night, Senator Barry Finegold and Representative David Robertson provided updates for the board on a variety of important issues. Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell introduced Finegold as Wilmington’s newest senator.
Finegold formally introduced himself also, assuring residents that he’d listen and support any needs and issues no matter how small. He asked the board to tell himself and Robertson how they could help with the board’s initiatives.
O’Connell explained that she invited Finegold and Robertson that night to provide the board a chance to ask them questions. She first asked for an update on the Olin Superfund Site.
Robertson answered that the remediation entered the next step of hydrology. He mentioned that there had been a public comment period, during which they sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Environmental Protection asking them to hold the companies to blame to the highest standard.
O’Connell then asked about the plans for redevelopment on the site. Town Manager Jeff Hull replied saying that New England Transrail, or Wilmington Woburn Intermodal, is looking to redevelop the property for warehousing.
“My understanding is that once an agreement is reached, the proposed development would look to proceed,” he said.
Next, the chair asked about housing choice and the DHCD guidelines where Wilmington is considered an “MBTA community.” Finegold said, in his opinion, Wilmington seems to be moving in the right direction to prioritize affordable housing where other towns aren’t. He identified the potential of increased funds at stake if Wilmington weren’t to continue forward in the compliance process.
Robertson said that he was frustrated with the initial DHCD guidelines at first. He showed concern for the infrastructure required with increased development but agreed that Wilmington is doing the right things. He later clarified that the units don’t need to be built, but just allowed via zoning.
Kevin Caira asked the pair if they voted in favor of the housing choice bill, and they both declared that they voted in favor due to other benefits in the bill such as municipal bailouts and federal funding.
Another issue O’Connell asked the delegation about was the Conservation Commission appeal of Princeton Properties’ approval, which allowed other 40B projects to be passed because the affordable housing units from Princeton Properties weren’t added into Wilmington’s numbers.
She suggested that these have “changed the shape of Wilmington.”
Finegold agreed that the process was frustrating and that it seemed unfair for just a few folks to make the decisions for thousands of people. Robertson said that he, too, wanted to see the Princeton Properties units count, but he wasn’t sure if this required a legislative change. Finegold assured the board that they could report back on this matter.
Gary DePalma later expressed a similar sentiment with the process, placing blame on the state and on Mass Housing, and the fact that there was limited opportunity for the community as a whole to comment.
With the MBTA, O’Connell expressed concern that they couldn’t improve at the rate required in Wilmington’s developments. Finegold said in his response that decreased ridership brought issues to the MBTA.
In the meantime, Finegold said that he hoped an increase in commercial business could lessen the burden on taxpayers. He also mentioned that the town could expect an increase in chapters 70 and 90 funds next year, though that wouldn’t be stable.
Robertson added that the Massachusetts General Law 40c could potentially provide some tax relief.
Greg Bendel asked for updates on Route 38 and Butters Row and the MSBA process for the Wildwood School. Robertson shared that the Butters Row project was nearing the end of its design stage but had issues getting the bonds issued.
Regarding the MSBA, Finegold said that the reimbursement rate may be closer to the cost per foot but not as high as the rates with the high school.
Relatedly, O’Connell asked if they knew of any state funding that the town could use for the senior center, town hall/school admin building, or fire substation, which they didn’t.
Lilia Maselli asked how the board could support the delegation. Robertson said they should continue to reach out and champion their priorities and initiatives as they were already doing.
