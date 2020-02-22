WILMINGTON — Town Manager Jeffrey Hull delivered a “state of the town address” of sorts, as he presented the proposed new FY 2021 budget to the Board of Selectmen on Jan. 27.
The proposed budget, which is the eighth that Hull has personally presented to the board, totals $120,817,437. This represents a 3.9 percent increase over last year’s budget, or $4,606,989.
The largest portion of the budget is the allocation for schools, which totals $1,782,433, which is a 4.25 percent increase over last year’s schools budget. Shared costs are slated to increase by 5.18 percent, general government costs by 1.92 percent, and Shawsheen Tech costs by five percent.
Hull outlined the main components of the budget, which include a wide array of operating and capital expenditures. Highlights included the long-planned update to the town’s online finance system, capital expenditures for the department of public works (including several new trucks to replace aging equipment), and salaries for town employees.
Hull also highlighted the work of the economic development committee in determining best use of Main Street retail space, the tax burden shift from residential property owners to commercial/industrial owners, and costs associated with increased recycling costs due to China’s National Sword policy.
Hull also noted the needs of the fire and police departments, which have needed to log a higher than usual number of overtime hours in recent months.
“We are still struggling with several long-term injury cases on the fire department, but we do expect to be able to reduce the overtime,” said Hull.
For the police department, “we expect this year’s overtime will actually exceed the budgeted amount,” he added, noting an additional allotment of 50,000 in the new budget.
A primary focus identified by Hull was facilities costs. Areas of facility expenditures include the potential for a new senior center and school administration building, as well as extensive work required at the West Intermediate School (including hiring a contractor to remove and replace asbestos encapsulated tiles, and the replacement of an existing accessibility lift).
Other specified areas of needs for improvement and update include the public safety building, expansion of the Wildwood cemetery, roads and sidewalk work, and school and recreational facility projects.
Hull noted that the availability of funds, including free cash, to devote to facilities projects would be greatly informed by other needs and projects.
“The facilities discussion will take place in the context of deliberations about other major expenditures,” Hull said.
The facilities focus was echoed by board chair Greg Bendel.
“Facilities will be a huge theme in this year’s budget,” Bendel said.
He also drew attention to ongoing conversations regarding the possibility of implementing a fire substation, which will likely be a longer-term, bigger picture goal for the town.
“Not once did we not talk about a fire substation,” said Bendel, regarding his conversations with Hull. “I think we talk about that every day.”
Bendel also noted that residents should be sure to inform themselves about budget issues, and be prepared to discuss and vote on the topics at local meetings up to and including the annual Town Meeting.
“The best part about having an open Town Meeting form of government, if you don’t like something, you can vote it down,” said Bendel. “Have conversations, engage in dialogue; we welcome your feedback as we go forward.”
